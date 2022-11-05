Tiger No. 7 in PFF Latest Mock Draft
The latest mock draft from PFF has three quarterback at the top but a Tiger is not far behind.
PFF has Clemson defensive end No. 7 in the latest mock.
On the season Murphy has 15 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks.
The latest mock draft from PFF has three quarterback at the top but a Tiger is not far behind.
PFF has Clemson defensive end No. 7 in the latest mock.
On the season Murphy has 15 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks.
The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruitinghttp://TheClemsonInsider.com
Comments / 0