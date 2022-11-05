‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’: Josh Allen’s take on Zach Wilson will have Jets fans staying patient

Read full article on original website
Jets defender says Bills' Josh Allen pleads with refs for penalties
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen doesn’t have to look far for motivation against the New York Jets in Week 9. It will be just a few feet away on the Jets defensive line. New York pass rusher John Franklin-Myers had some choice words for the QB he’s set to face on Sunday. According to ESPN, Franklin-Myers suggested that Allen is a bit of a complainer.
Rob Gronkowski drops incredible one-liner about Zach Wilson
Leave it to Rob Gronkowski to deliver a phenomenal one-liner regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Gronkowski appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Sunday NFL pregame show and was asked about the New York Jets and whether he believed they could remain contenders. Gronkowski said yes, but not without delivering a great zinger at Wilson.
Bills' Josh Allen: Tough to win when 'your quarterback plays like s---'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is often his own biggest critic. Following his team’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets in Week 9, he was again. Allen did have two rushing touchdowns in the 20-17 loss. However, he was mediocre passing the ball. The QB finished 18-for-34 passing with only 205 yards and two interceptions.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel pleads with Justin Fields to stop playing so well
Through the first three quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked great against the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added another 114 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush for the score.
Josh Allen offers blunt comment about his performance in loss to Jets
Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills surprisingly lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, and Allen did not mince words about the matter. Allen went just 18/34 for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the Jets. Allen threw a red-zone interception on the team’s opening possession to cost the Bills a shot at scoring points. He also threw an interception in his territory in the third quarter, setting up a touchdown for the Jets.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win
If not for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs would have probably lost in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. After all, aside from stuffing the stat sheet, he also delivered the clutch rushing touchdown to turn the game around. With just three minutes left and the Titans leading 17-9, the Chiefs really needed to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Bills GM Gives His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr.
We are nine weeks into the NFL regular season and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still without a team. However, the general manager of the Buffalo Bills had something interesting to say about Beckham. Beckham, who’s unable to play as he recovers from an ACL injury, was a...
Travis Kelce ties Rob Gronkowski record for NFL history in SNF win vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, 20-17, in overtime. The Chiefs offense was out of sorts at times, but one thing was constant; the play of future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce once again topped 100 yards...
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Jets' Zach Wilson Visits Medical Tent After Hard Hit Against Bills
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson visited the medical tent after taking a shot in the pocket at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, completing a pass against the Buffalo Bills at the end of the first quarter. Wilson lowered his arm angle to spin a screen pass through traffic to rookie Garrett Wilson...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NFL Week 9: Jets shut down Josh Allen in win over rival Bills
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. With the game tied at 17,...
Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
National reactions: Josh Allen takes blunt of criticism for Bills loss to Jets
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets in Week 9, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s true feelings on life after divorce from Gisele Bundchen
In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
Yardbarker
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Bills' Josh Allen rumbles 30 yards for touchdown vs. Jets (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the mood to do it himself against the Jets. Allen has recorded two rushing touchdowns in Week 9, giving his team a big 14-3 first-half advantage on the road. The first, Allen was on the goal line displaying his size and strength. On the...
3 reasons Colts GM Chris Ballard must go next after Frank Reich firing
On Monday, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay fired head coach Frank Reich after starting the 2022 season 3-5-1. The second-generation owners then socked the NFL world by installing franchise legend (with no coaching experience) Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Now, the question becomes, is Irsay done cleaning house? Or is Colts general manager Chris […] The post 3 reasons Colts GM Chris Ballard must go next after Frank Reich firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy’s message ahead of return to Green Bay to face Packers
Dallas Cowboys head coach and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is set to return to Green Bay in Week 10. McCarthy recently addressed emotions upon returning to face his old team, per Michael Gehlken. “Emotional? I think really, it’s just like anything in this league, you have to get ready to go win. That’s […] The post Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy’s message ahead of return to Green Bay to face Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Saturday’s tweet bashing Raiders surfaces ahead of Week 10 matchup
The Indianapolis Colts have made a pair of shocking moves on Monday morning after their brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. Not only did they decide to fire their head coach Frank Reich, they also decided to replace him in the interim with their legendary former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. […] The post Jeff Saturday’s tweet bashing Raiders surfaces ahead of Week 10 matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
