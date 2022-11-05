ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transcript: David Wilson Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by David Wilson, the president of TRD and the winning OEM for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championship. We'll go right to questions. Q. From Martinsville Saturday night to today, what have you seen out of Ty Gibbs?. DAVID WILSON: Well, it's obviously been...
Transcript: Paul Wolfe - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief, and that is Paul Wolfe. Q. Paul, watching you on the pit box, you didn't immediately jump up or really react. It kind of looked like you were sitting there gathering yourself. What was going through your head? How did you just feel in that aftermath?
PHOENIX, AZ
Transcript: Chris Lawson and Jerry Freeze Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the first member of our 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship team, and that is the crew chief, Chris Lawson. Q. Zane has been the bridesmaid the last two years; what did you see from those last two years compared to this race, and what you guys faced with some of those late-race cautions? Did you feel that that was the right choice to come down pit road for tires?
PHOENIX, AZ
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Chase Elliott. Q. Can you just kind of explain or walk us through the situation with the 1 car and what happened there?. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I'm not sure. I'm not sure. Looking forward to the off-season, and really proud of our team for the fight that we put in today. I felt like we just kind of peaked right there before we crashed, and I felt like we got our car driving pretty good, we just had our best pit stop of the day, so that was all really solid. And heck, we were right there next to the 22.
PHOENIX, AZ
Transcript: Ben Rhodes - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are going to start our post-championship press conference, and we're joined by Ben Rhodes, the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion. Q. My first question for you, I know it was challenging, but did you appreciate the opportunity to go out there and have the lead and play defense and then whatever happens happens?
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Finish 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. “We had a solid day at Phoenix Raceway. Our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet started off tight, but throughout the day we were able to adjust on it and be in the fight at the end. There weren’t many cautions during the race today, so we had to be on top of our adjustments. Our pit crew did a great job on pit road and Justin Alexander laid out a good strategy that kept us in the top-20 all day. To leave the last race of the year finishing 13th and taking home 11th in points gives my RCR team momentum to start the 2023 season.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Friday Phoenix Notebook

AVONDALE, Ariz. – It was a valiant overtime effort that “just missed” for defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes, who battled Zane Smith all the way to the checkered flag of the overtime finish for the title race Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. He ultimately missed out becoming only the series’ second back-to-back champion by a mere .236-second.
AVONDALE, AZ
Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway

"We’re really pleased with the day. We had a tough stop on our first pit stop, but we felt like the car was in a really good place. I think we just needed a little more to get on the same level as the top-10 cars, but overall, I think everyone did a great job. Compared to the first time we were here in the spring, we made a ton of progress. I think we have something we can build on."
PHOENIX, AZ
Buescher Finishes 21st in Finale at Phoenix

Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 21st-place finish in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Buescher fired off 19th to begin the afternoon of 312 laps, going on to finish the quick first stage of 60 laps in 23rd. He fired off 23rd for stage two before a yellow was shown just a few laps into the run. During the caution in his scheduled pit stop, the RFK tire carrier was struck by the No. 99 car, resulting in a second trip to pit road during the yellow while the team assessed the pit personnel situation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bridget Charges Hard for ARCA West Season Finale

Bridget and the crew at BMI Racing prepared the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS for the last race of the 2022 season held in conjunction with NASCAR’s Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway. After clearing the technical inspection, the crew prepared for the hour and fifteen-minute practice/qualifying session. Even though the...
