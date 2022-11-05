Read full article on original website
Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Today at Phoenix Raceway, Ty Gibbs will not race for 23XI Racing in the No. 23 Toyota. The team says that Gibbs has had a “family emergency.” In place of Gibbs (who was replacing Kurt Busch) will be Daniel Hemric. Hemric has lots of NASCAR experience and was the 2019 Cup Series Rookie of the Year.
Transcript: David Wilson Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by David Wilson, the president of TRD and the winning OEM for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championship. We'll go right to questions. Q. From Martinsville Saturday night to today, what have you seen out of Ty Gibbs?. DAVID WILSON: Well, it's obviously been...
Transcript: Chandler Smith and Ty Majeski Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We'll continue with questions. Q. Chandler, this chapter comes to a close for you at KBM in the Truck Series. I'm curious what your emotions are after a night like this, especially as close as you guys came late?. CHANDLER SMITH: Yeah, I mean, not happy or anything...
Transcript: Roger Penske - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion owner, and that is Roger Penske. Q. Roger, your first time winning the INDYCAR and the NASCAR championship in the same season. After 56 years as a team owner, how does it feel to do something new?
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by Ross Chastain. Q. Ross, I was wondering if first you could describe what happened there with the 9 car on that one restart, but also just the emotions of going through this championship race and coming so close. ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, the emotions...
Transcript: Joey Logano - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. We'll go straight to questions. Q. There was never a doubt in your mind; what was it like during the race? You pretty much dominated. JOEY LOGANO: Yeah,...
Transcript: Paul Wolfe - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief, and that is Paul Wolfe. Q. Paul, watching you on the pit box, you didn't immediately jump up or really react. It kind of looked like you were sitting there gathering yourself. What was going through your head? How did you just feel in that aftermath?
Transcript: Christopher Bell - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're now joined in the media center by Christopher Bell. Q. Christopher, I'm just curious what your emotions have been throughout the course of today. Obviously a terrible day for the organization. Just what were your emotions throughout the course?. CHRISTOPHER BELL: Yeah, about the same as what...
Transcript: Chris Lawson and Jerry Freeze Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the first member of our 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship team, and that is the crew chief, Chris Lawson. Q. Zane has been the bridesmaid the last two years; what did you see from those last two years compared to this race, and what you guys faced with some of those late-race cautions? Did you feel that that was the right choice to come down pit road for tires?
Transcript: Crew Chief Alan Gustafson - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We've now been joined by Alan Gustafson, the crew chief for Chase Elliott. We'll open it up for questions for Alan. Q. Is there anything you do differently this weekend that you wouldn't do on a normal race weekend?. ALAN GUSTAFSON: Hmm... I mean, there's a little more...
CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes
· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. · Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS. · Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS,...
Transcripts: Noah Gragson & Justin Allgaier Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We'll start our post-championship press conference, and we're now joined by Noah. We will go right to questions. Q. We'll start with the handshake. How important or why was that important for you to go over there and offer him that?. NOAH GRAGSON: Because they did a good...
Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship
AVONDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday's winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was the fourth win of the season for Logano, who opened the year with a...
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Chase Elliott. Q. Can you just kind of explain or walk us through the situation with the 1 car and what happened there?. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I'm not sure. I'm not sure. Looking forward to the off-season, and really proud of our team for the fight that we put in today. I felt like we just kind of peaked right there before we crashed, and I felt like we got our car driving pretty good, we just had our best pit stop of the day, so that was all really solid. And heck, we were right there next to the 22.
Transcript: Ben Rhodes - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are going to start our post-championship press conference, and we're joined by Ben Rhodes, the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion. Q. My first question for you, I know it was challenging, but did you appreciate the opportunity to go out there and have the lead and play defense and then whatever happens happens?
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Finish 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. “We had a solid day at Phoenix Raceway. Our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet started off tight, but throughout the day we were able to adjust on it and be in the fight at the end. There weren’t many cautions during the race today, so we had to be on top of our adjustments. Our pit crew did a great job on pit road and Justin Alexander laid out a good strategy that kept us in the top-20 all day. To leave the last race of the year finishing 13th and taking home 11th in points gives my RCR team momentum to start the 2023 season.”
Friday Phoenix Notebook
AVONDALE, Ariz. – It was a valiant overtime effort that “just missed” for defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes, who battled Zane Smith all the way to the checkered flag of the overtime finish for the title race Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. He ultimately missed out becoming only the series’ second back-to-back champion by a mere .236-second.
Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway
"We’re really pleased with the day. We had a tough stop on our first pit stop, but we felt like the car was in a really good place. I think we just needed a little more to get on the same level as the top-10 cars, but overall, I think everyone did a great job. Compared to the first time we were here in the spring, we made a ton of progress. I think we have something we can build on."
Buescher Finishes 21st in Finale at Phoenix
Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 21st-place finish in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Buescher fired off 19th to begin the afternoon of 312 laps, going on to finish the quick first stage of 60 laps in 23rd. He fired off 23rd for stage two before a yellow was shown just a few laps into the run. During the caution in his scheduled pit stop, the RFK tire carrier was struck by the No. 99 car, resulting in a second trip to pit road during the yellow while the team assessed the pit personnel situation.
Bridget Charges Hard for ARCA West Season Finale
Bridget and the crew at BMI Racing prepared the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS for the last race of the 2022 season held in conjunction with NASCAR’s Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway. After clearing the technical inspection, the crew prepared for the hour and fifteen-minute practice/qualifying session. Even though the...
