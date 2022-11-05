ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

City of Columbia’s 44th annual Veteran’s Day Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia’s 44th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Friday, Nov. 11, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced. The Veteran’s Day Parade, known as one of the Southeast’s largest Veteran’s Day parades, will begin at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets, and travel southbound on Sumter Street ending at Pendleton Street near the State House.
COLUMBIA, SC
Hopkins teen reported missing Monday

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old, last seen Monday morning. Officials say the 15-year-old girl, Hayden Rhodes, was last seen Monday at 7 a.m. leaving her home on Lomis Court in Hopkins. Rhodes is roughly 5'6" and 125 lbs and wears...
HOPKINS, SC
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
COLUMBIA, SC
High School Football First Round Highlights and Scores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The first round of the SCHSL and SCISA playoffs is in the books! For full highlights of Friday's first round action, click on the video at the top of the page!. Watch "Sports Zone" with our WACH FOX sports team every weeknight at 11 pm.
COLUMBIA, SC
Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Game time set for Gamecocks' home finale hosting Tennessee

(WACH) — South Carolina football will play its final home game like it has played most of them this season: under the lights. The Gamecocks will host Tennessee on November 19th for a night time kickoff, though the exact time and tv channel have a couple possibilities. The game...
COLUMBIA, SC
Two dead after motorcycle accident in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle accident in Kershaw County. Officials say 911 received a call at 7:04 p.m. on Sunday. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the driver Randy Carter, 50, and passenger Tami Brown, 51, were headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit a SUV.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
National Championship celebration planned for Gamecock basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina Women's basketball team plans to celebrate their 2022 national championship with fans at the season opener. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Gamecocks put up 123 points in lone exhibition vs. Benedict. On Monday, November 7, there will be a pre-game...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks clinch bowl eligibility with win at Vanderbilt

(WACH) — South Carolina football earned that coveted sixth win on its second attempt Saturday, topping Vanderbilt on the road, 38-27. The Gamecocks are now 6-3 overall, 3-3 in the SEC which makes them eligible for a postseason bowl appearance for the second straight year under Head Coach Shane Beamer.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks claim SEC Tournament title win 1-0 win over Alabama

(WACH) — No. 13 South Carolina Women's Soccer is your 2022 SEC Tournament champion behind a 1-0 win over No. 3 Alabama. The Gamecocks found their lone goal in the 57th minute on a throw-in where Claire Griffiths picked out Cat Barry who flicked on to Brianna Behm for the finish.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia deputies searching for men who committed random acts of violence

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in searching for multiple individuals in connection to random acts of violence. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Newberry deputies: Laurens man arrested in connection with trafficking drugs. Officials said on Thursday, October 20,...
COLUMBIA, SC

