COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia’s 44th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Friday, Nov. 11, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced. The Veteran’s Day Parade, known as one of the Southeast’s largest Veteran’s Day parades, will begin at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets, and travel southbound on Sumter Street ending at Pendleton Street near the State House.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO