Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility Morning
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship Week
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence Raiford
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
wach.com
City of Columbia’s 44th annual Veteran’s Day Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia’s 44th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Friday, Nov. 11, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced. The Veteran’s Day Parade, known as one of the Southeast’s largest Veteran’s Day parades, will begin at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets, and travel southbound on Sumter Street ending at Pendleton Street near the State House.
wach.com
Hopkins teen reported missing Monday
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old, last seen Monday morning. Officials say the 15-year-old girl, Hayden Rhodes, was last seen Monday at 7 a.m. leaving her home on Lomis Court in Hopkins. Rhodes is roughly 5'6" and 125 lbs and wears...
wach.com
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
wach.com
High School Football First Round Highlights and Scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The first round of the SCHSL and SCISA playoffs is in the books! For full highlights of Friday's first round action, click on the video at the top of the page!. Watch "Sports Zone" with our WACH FOX sports team every weeknight at 11 pm.
wach.com
"Our veterans have paid so much": Lexington County holds Veterans Day Parade
Lexington County, S.C (WACH) — Slight rain showers didn't keep people from honoring veterans today. Lexington County kicking off their Veterans Day celebration early with the annual Lexington County Veterans Day Parade. Dozens of families and people came out to downtown Lexington to watch the show. There was marching,...
wach.com
Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
wach.com
Family and friends question death of woman at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC — Days, after a young woman died on the job at the PepsiCo Bottling Warehouse in Columbia, family, and friends, want to know why Robyn Lockett died while she was operating a forklift they claim she didn’t have a license for. Twenty-one-year-old Robyn Lockett was adored...
wach.com
Scholarship honors Newberry College’s first Black men’s basketball coach, AD
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A newly endowed scholarship will honor Newberry College’s first Black head men’s basketball coach and athletic director, William Grafton Young Jr. Young served as head men’s basketball coach from 1992 until 2002 and as director of athletics from 1995 until 2000. His...
wach.com
Benedict beats Allen, completes first perfect regular season in program history
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) - For the first time ever, Benedict football finished off a perfect regular season Saturday. The Tigers' 54-21 win over neighbor rivals Allen capped off a 10-0, 7-0 season. The Tigers host the SIAC Championship Nov. 12 at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium vs Tuskegee at 2 p.m....
wach.com
Game time set for Gamecocks' home finale hosting Tennessee
(WACH) — South Carolina football will play its final home game like it has played most of them this season: under the lights. The Gamecocks will host Tennessee on November 19th for a night time kickoff, though the exact time and tv channel have a couple possibilities. The game...
wach.com
Two dead after motorcycle accident in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle accident in Kershaw County. Officials say 911 received a call at 7:04 p.m. on Sunday. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the driver Randy Carter, 50, and passenger Tami Brown, 51, were headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit a SUV.
wach.com
National Championship celebration planned for Gamecock basketball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina Women's basketball team plans to celebrate their 2022 national championship with fans at the season opener. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Gamecocks put up 123 points in lone exhibition vs. Benedict. On Monday, November 7, there will be a pre-game...
wach.com
Man who had 12 hour standoff with Columbia police remains in jail on $150k bond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who is accused of pointing a gun at relatives followed by a 12-hour standoff with Columbia police, remains in jail on a $150,000 bond. Police say Devon Franklin has also been charged with possession of cocaine and possessional with intent to distribute marijuana.
wach.com
Gamecocks clinch bowl eligibility with win at Vanderbilt
(WACH) — South Carolina football earned that coveted sixth win on its second attempt Saturday, topping Vanderbilt on the road, 38-27. The Gamecocks are now 6-3 overall, 3-3 in the SEC which makes them eligible for a postseason bowl appearance for the second straight year under Head Coach Shane Beamer.
wach.com
Scattered showers sticking around for Sunday, time changes as Daylight Saving Time ends
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Scattered chances for showers stick around for the end of the week. Our first batch comes in the morning. We'll see a couple of scattered showers around 7 am, lasting for a couple more hours. Most of the wet weather will be stuck in the western...
wach.com
Gamecocks claim SEC Tournament title win 1-0 win over Alabama
(WACH) — No. 13 South Carolina Women's Soccer is your 2022 SEC Tournament champion behind a 1-0 win over No. 3 Alabama. The Gamecocks found their lone goal in the 57th minute on a throw-in where Claire Griffiths picked out Cat Barry who flicked on to Brianna Behm for the finish.
wach.com
Columbia deputies searching for men who committed random acts of violence
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in searching for multiple individuals in connection to random acts of violence. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Newberry deputies: Laurens man arrested in connection with trafficking drugs. Officials said on Thursday, October 20,...
