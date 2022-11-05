Read full article on original website
paininthepass.info
Authorities ID Male Pedestrian Killed On Phelan Rd.
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Authorities has identified a 73-year-old man who was hit by a big rig tractor trailer and killed on Phelan Road in the town of Phelan Wednesday night. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified Craig Mitchell of Phelan, as the pedestrian killed in...
paininthepass.info
One Motorcyclist Killed, One Injured After Accident With A Semi-Truck On I-15
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcyclist was killed and one was injured Saturday afternoon after being involved in an accident with a semi tractor trailer on northbound Interstate 15 near the town of Baker. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident....
paininthepass.info
Female Rider Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Southbound I-15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash on southbound Interstate 15 in which one female rider was injured Saturday afternoon. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a black Honda Civic with some damage,...
vvng.com
Motorcycle accident on SB I-15 in Hesperia causes a backup on freeway and Mariposa Road
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle accident in the bypass lanes of the southbound I-15 resulted in traffic to backup on the freeway and Mariposa Road. It happened at about 2:52 pm, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, just north of Ranchero Road. The crash involved a black 2017 Honda Civic and a black motorcycle Harley Davidson.
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
vvng.com
Woman Killed in T-Bone crash on Amargosa Road ID’d as 43-year-old Victorville Resident
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The occupant of a black Toyota Corolla killed Friday morning in a crash on Amargosa Road was identified as 43-year-old Victorville resident Rosalinda Urduno. The collision was reported at 5:04 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black...
Multiple Shots Fired in Front of West Covina Home, at Least 1 Injured
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple shots rang out in front of a West Covina home Sunday evening, Nov. 6, injuring at least one person who was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear exactly how many victims were present during the 7:00 p.m....
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
Firefighters are on scene of house fire in Rancho Mirage
Riverside County firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday night. It broke out after 7:00 p.m. at a home located on Royal St. Georges Way. As emergency crews arrived on scene, they reported the 4,000 square foot home was about 50% involved with flames. A witness to the incident said he heard an explosion and The post Firefighters are on scene of house fire in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
1 dead after car crashes into Lancaster dealership
One person has died after a vehicle veered off the freeway and crashed into a Lancaster car dealership on Friday. The high-speed crash happened along the 14 freeway near Avenue K around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The victim is a woman in her 20s, authorities confirm. Her...
vvng.com
One person killed after T-bone collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) One person was confirmed dead in a Friday morning T-bone traffic collision. It happened just after 5:00 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black 2007 Toyota Corolla and a maroon sedan. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire Department, along with...
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
5-hour closure expected for eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cabazon
The California Highway Patrol issued a sig alert for the eastbound lanes of the ten freeway near Cabazon. A crash was reported before 10 p.m near Main Street. Officials say the crash involves a semi-truck that's leaking fuel and that the hard closure is expected for the next 5 hours. There is no word yet on injuries. Stay The post 5-hour closure expected for eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Two of three suspects in Covina shooting turns themselves in to authorities
COVINA, Calif. – Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
foxla.com
2 arrested for Covina Halloween party shooting that killed 2; LASD searching for 3rd suspect
COVINA, Calif. - Two murder suspects have turned themselves in as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina from earlier this week. Brian Ramos and Adrian Robles turned themselves in to authorities Saturday, according to LASD. Ramos and Robles are...
Second man fatally shot in Covina area identified; suspects sought
Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
z1077fm.com
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery and Car Theft While Armed with Knife and Baseball Bat
A woman alleged to be a knife- and baseball bat-wielding burglar and car thief was arrested on Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Deputies have linked a series of reports regarding robberies and attempted armed robberies in Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley to one woman, Jessica Allen, a 35 year-resident of Yucca Valley. On Monday (October 31), Allen is alleged to have tried to steal a truck from employees at the Castanedas restaurant in Joshua Tree while armed with a knife, before walking into a nearby home, stealing clothes, and attempting to steal a pest control truck parked in the driveway.
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was arrested on a hit-and-run charge, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 2 at about 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Merrill and Wheeler avenues. The pedestrian was walking northbound across the...
Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust
Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged The post Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
