ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
paininthepass.info

Authorities ID Male Pedestrian Killed On Phelan Rd.

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Authorities has identified a 73-year-old man who was hit by a big rig tractor trailer and killed on Phelan Road in the town of Phelan Wednesday night. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified Craig Mitchell of Phelan, as the pedestrian killed in...
PHELAN, CA
paininthepass.info

One Motorcyclist Killed, One Injured After Accident With A Semi-Truck On I-15

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcyclist was killed and one was injured Saturday afternoon after being involved in an accident with a semi tractor trailer on northbound Interstate 15 near the town of Baker. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident....
BAKER, CA
paininthepass.info

Female Rider Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Southbound I-15 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash on southbound Interstate 15 in which one female rider was injured Saturday afternoon. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a black Honda Civic with some damage,...
HESPERIA, CA
Key News Network

Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway

La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
LA VERNE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision

A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
HIGHLAND, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters are on scene of house fire in Rancho Mirage

Riverside County firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday night. It broke out after 7:00 p.m. at a home located on Royal St. Georges Way. As emergency crews arrived on scene, they reported the 4,000 square foot home was about 50% involved with flames. A witness to the incident said he heard an explosion and The post Firefighters are on scene of house fire in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead after car crashes into Lancaster dealership

One person has died after a vehicle veered off the freeway and crashed into a Lancaster car dealership on Friday. The high-speed crash happened along the 14 freeway near Avenue K around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The victim is a woman in her 20s, authorities confirm. Her...
LANCASTER, CA
vvng.com

One person killed after T-bone collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) One person was confirmed dead in a Friday morning T-bone traffic collision. It happened just after 5:00 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black 2007 Toyota Corolla and a maroon sedan. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire Department, along with...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

5-hour closure expected for eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cabazon

The California Highway Patrol issued a sig alert for the eastbound lanes of the ten freeway near Cabazon. A crash was reported before 10 p.m near Main Street. Officials say the crash involves a semi-truck that's leaking fuel and that the hard closure is expected for the next 5 hours. There is no word yet on injuries. Stay The post 5-hour closure expected for eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two of three suspects in Covina shooting turns themselves in to authorities

COVINA, Calif. – Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
COVINA, CA
z1077fm.com

Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery and Car Theft While Armed with Knife and Baseball Bat

A woman alleged to be a knife- and baseball bat-wielding burglar and car thief was arrested on Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Deputies have linked a series of reports regarding robberies and attempted armed robberies in Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley to one woman, Jessica Allen, a 35 year-resident of Yucca Valley. On Monday (October 31), Allen is alleged to have tried to steal a truck from employees at the Castanedas restaurant in Joshua Tree while armed with a knife, before walking into a nearby home, stealing clothes, and attempting to steal a pest control truck parked in the driveway.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana; suspect is arrested

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was arrested on a hit-and-run charge, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 2 at about 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Merrill and Wheeler avenues. The pedestrian was walking northbound across the...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust

Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged The post Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KTLA

Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
HIGHLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy