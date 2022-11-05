Winona was dominant in a 3-0 sweep of Tarkio to claim the Class 1 third place trophy. The Lady Wildcats rolled to the third place trophy by scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-12. Nevaeh Malawey, as she was all season, was at the forefront of the attack with 17 kills to lead Winona. Lexi Lindsey set up the attack well with 29 assists in the three sets. Taylor Williams, Bailee Luttrell and Malawey all finished with eight digs each.

WINONA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO