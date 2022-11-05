ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozark Sports Zone

Winona sweeps way to third place finish in Class 1

Winona was dominant in a 3-0 sweep of Tarkio to claim the Class 1 third place trophy. The Lady Wildcats rolled to the third place trophy by scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-12. Nevaeh Malawey, as she was all season, was at the forefront of the attack with 17 kills to lead Winona. Lexi Lindsey set up the attack well with 29 assists in the three sets. Taylor Williams, Bailee Luttrell and Malawey all finished with eight digs each.
WINONA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Mountain Grove Boys Basketball

It’s a new era for Mountain Grove basketball. The Panthers have a new coach and a cluster of players looking to show what they can do on the varsity level. Nick Openshaw, who previously served as an assistant coach in the program, takes over as head coach. Openshaw replaces...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Stockton boys cross country repeats at Class 2 state champions

The Stockton boys successfully defended their state title thanks to the efforts of Braden Postlewait (20th – 17:28.2), Max Brown (22nd – 17:29.3), Dakota Duncan (30th – 17:43.9), Colby Adams (47th – 18:11.4), and Michael Hudson (75th – 18:39.7). “It did not go as planned...
STOCKTON, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Strafford volleyball claims third place trophy with sweep

Strafford volleyball finished its season with a win by sweeping East Buchanan 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 26-24) in the Class 2 third place game on Saturday. The Indians were led offensively by Sophia Venosdel with 11 kills. Halle Forester added in eight kills. Abby Chadwell did a little bit of everything...
STRAFFORD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears win MVC Tourney, earn automatic NCAA bid

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Hailey Chambliss’ 56th-minute goal broke up a scoreless deadlock here Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match, lifting Missouri State to a 1-0 victory over Murray State and giving the Bears their third MVC Tournament title in program history. Chambliss’ eighth goal of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Stockton Boys Basketball

Stockton has a new head coach in Andrew Boone taking over this year. Boone inherits a team that finished 18-9 last year and returns three starters including one of the area’s top players in senior Jay Baxter. Baxter earned all-state honors last year averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds...
STOCKTON, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Strafford Boys Basketball

When you lose a senior class that includes an All-State selection and multiple All-Conference players, most would assume a step back is in the program’s future. Strafford won 21 games, its first district championship since 2015 and were one shot away from a Final Four appearance. Last year marked...
STRAFFORD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Willow Springs Boys Basketball

Change is coming for the Willow Springs Bears this season, both on the court and sidelines. The Bears will have four new starters in their lineup, and a new head coach calling the shots. Dustin Forrest, formerly an assistant coach in the program, takes the helm this season. “We will...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Clay and Keisker lead Kickapoo past Ozark in district championship game

All those recess games and backyard competitions have paid off for Landon Keisker and Corbin Clay. Kickapoo’s dynamic duo came through at crunch time Saturday afternoon, helping the Chiefs win their second straight district championship. Keisker had the assists on both of Clay’s goals, including the game-winner in the...
OZARK, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Marshfield Boys Basketball

John Cherne III is no stranger to winning and competing at a high level or in the Ozarks, with stops at Strafford, Plato and Waynesville included in more than 20 years of coaching. Cherne has racked up a 331-212 record with deep playoff runs in Tennessee and Kansas, as well as a state championship at Kansas power Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
MARSHFIELD, MO
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
ksmu.org

$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield

The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
ozarksalive.com

A news story beyond printed pages in Howell County

WILLOW SPRINGS - When Ron and Amanda Mendez moved to the Ozarks in 2016, it was to write a figurative page in their family’s story, not typically 12 — weekly – on newsprint for folks around Willow Springs. But in a small building on the town’s main...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy