The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Republic earns trip to district finals, first win over Webb City with 30-21 triumph
Republic football coach Ryan Cornelsen thought about how his team wasn’t accustomed to playing on a Saturday before the Tigers kicked off against Webb City in the district semifinals. “I laughed before the game,” he said. “Their players are thinking this feels like quarterfinals playing on a Saturday. Our...
Winona sweeps way to third place finish in Class 1
Winona was dominant in a 3-0 sweep of Tarkio to claim the Class 1 third place trophy. The Lady Wildcats rolled to the third place trophy by scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-12. Nevaeh Malawey, as she was all season, was at the forefront of the attack with 17 kills to lead Winona. Lexi Lindsey set up the attack well with 29 assists in the three sets. Taylor Williams, Bailee Luttrell and Malawey all finished with eight digs each.
2022-23 Winter Preview: Mountain Grove Boys Basketball
It’s a new era for Mountain Grove basketball. The Panthers have a new coach and a cluster of players looking to show what they can do on the varsity level. Nick Openshaw, who previously served as an assistant coach in the program, takes over as head coach. Openshaw replaces...
Stockton boys cross country repeats at Class 2 state champions
The Stockton boys successfully defended their state title thanks to the efforts of Braden Postlewait (20th – 17:28.2), Max Brown (22nd – 17:29.3), Dakota Duncan (30th – 17:43.9), Colby Adams (47th – 18:11.4), and Michael Hudson (75th – 18:39.7). “It did not go as planned...
Carthage Pulls Away from Willard Without Luke Gall to Advance to the Third Round
After postponing their Friday night game against Willard to Saturday afternoon the Carthage Tigers took to field. The Tigers were without Luke Gall today. Carthage would still handle business as the were able to pull away with the victory 41-21. The Tigers will face Republic at home next Friday, November 11th at 7:00 pm
Strafford volleyball claims third place trophy with sweep
Strafford volleyball finished its season with a win by sweeping East Buchanan 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 26-24) in the Class 2 third place game on Saturday. The Indians were led offensively by Sophia Venosdel with 11 kills. Halle Forester added in eight kills. Abby Chadwell did a little bit of everything...
Bears win MVC Tourney, earn automatic NCAA bid
VALPARAISO, Ind. – Hailey Chambliss’ 56th-minute goal broke up a scoreless deadlock here Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match, lifting Missouri State to a 1-0 victory over Murray State and giving the Bears their third MVC Tournament title in program history. Chambliss’ eighth goal of...
2022-23 Winter Preview: Stockton Boys Basketball
Stockton has a new head coach in Andrew Boone taking over this year. Boone inherits a team that finished 18-9 last year and returns three starters including one of the area’s top players in senior Jay Baxter. Baxter earned all-state honors last year averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds...
2022-23 Winter Preview: Strafford Boys Basketball
When you lose a senior class that includes an All-State selection and multiple All-Conference players, most would assume a step back is in the program’s future. Strafford won 21 games, its first district championship since 2015 and were one shot away from a Final Four appearance. Last year marked...
2022-23 Winter Preview: Willow Springs Boys Basketball
Change is coming for the Willow Springs Bears this season, both on the court and sidelines. The Bears will have four new starters in their lineup, and a new head coach calling the shots. Dustin Forrest, formerly an assistant coach in the program, takes the helm this season. “We will...
Clay and Keisker lead Kickapoo past Ozark in district championship game
All those recess games and backyard competitions have paid off for Landon Keisker and Corbin Clay. Kickapoo’s dynamic duo came through at crunch time Saturday afternoon, helping the Chiefs win their second straight district championship. Keisker had the assists on both of Clay’s goals, including the game-winner in the...
2022-23 Winter Preview: Marshfield Boys Basketball
John Cherne III is no stranger to winning and competing at a high level or in the Ozarks, with stops at Strafford, Plato and Waynesville included in more than 20 years of coaching. Cherne has racked up a 331-212 record with deep playoff runs in Tennessee and Kansas, as well as a state championship at Kansas power Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield
The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
Strong Earthquake in Southern Missouri Saturday Felt by Many
Thanks to the New Madrid fault system, there are earthquakes in southern Missouri all the time. However, there was a stronger than normal quake on Saturday that was reported felt by many to the USGS. According to the USGS, this was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake centered just north of Van...
Dance students from The Dance Studio of Poplar Bluff deliver moving performance
Students from The Dance Studio of Poplar Bluff delivered a moving performance during a benefit for the Historic Rodgers Theater at the Black River Coliseum.
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
A news story beyond printed pages in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS - When Ron and Amanda Mendez moved to the Ozarks in 2016, it was to write a figurative page in their family’s story, not typically 12 — weekly – on newsprint for folks around Willow Springs. But in a small building on the town’s main...
Drought Reveals Previously Hidden Part of Missouri Civil War Cave
If there is a silver lining to the terrible drought that's been plaguing the Midwest, it's the fact that as the waters have receded, previously inaccessible areas have been opened up. That is the case for a very famous Civil War cave in Missouri. I saw that The Heartlander share...
