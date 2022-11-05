Read full article on original website
Portland business owner's truck stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media around a stolen truck. It's not just any stolen truck. The truck is home to Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood owned by Shardell Dues. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value...
Man reportedly shot by police after setting a vehicle on fire in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers shot at a man during an altercation after they responded to a report of him trying to set a car on fire in Southeast Portland, according to Portland police. The man is under arrest and being treated for a gunshot wound. A large number of...
6 businesses damaged in SE Portland, burglars at-large
Six businesses in Southeast Portland were damaged, including some from burglaries, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Portland police said.
Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
Woman faces 12 charges in connection with child torture case
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday, Nov. 4 that Larissa Duccan, the second defendant in a child torture case, has been detained and is being transported to Multnomah County for arraignment.
How Did Two Grant High Students Get From Choir Practice and the Track Team to Allegations of Armed Robbery?
This story, titled “The Boys Next Door,” originally ran in the May 27, 1998, edition of WW. Can he be a choir boy and a cold-hearted robber? A student body president who, in his spare time, points pistols at cashiers?. Authorities in charge of an intense investigation into...
Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
Portland nonprofit founder charged with fraud after receiving thousands of dollars from COVID relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — The founder of a Portland nonprofit is facing federal charges in connection with alleged fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief funds, according to court documents. Theodore Johnson of Beaverton was charged with bank fraud after receiving $273,165 in Paycheck Protection Program funds for the Ten Penny International...
Alleged Torture Case of 5-Year-Old Oregon Girl Results in Arrest of Her Legal Guardian
The 46-year-old guardian of a young girl who was found severely malnourished and bruised appeared in court Friday on an indictment charging her with five counts of assault and seven counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Larissa Danielle Ducan’s arrest this week followed last month’s arrest of the girl’s father, Javon...
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Climate activist deflates SUV tires in Southeast Portland neighborhood, leaves note
PORTLAND, Ore — A woman in Southeast Portland woke last Thursday to find the tires on her SUV deflated, along with a note from a climate activist attached to the door handle of her vehicle. The note read, "Attention, your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more...
Videos show crash that killed Portland anti-fascist activist, prosecutors say; judge denies bail for suspect
A judge denied bail for a man accused of killing Sean Kealiher three years ago as prosecutors showed videos in court Friday that appear to capture an SUV plowing into the prominent anti-fascist activist and played a recording of the driver’s apparent confession. Christopher E. Knipe, now 47, is...
Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with a decades old double murder. Detectives arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss on Wednesday at his home in Aloha on two counts of second-degree murder. Criss is accused of killing Aloha High School students 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito Jr. in Oct. 1974.
Thieves steal $100K worth of tools and equipment from NE Portland construction site
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thieves stole $100,000 worth of tools and equipment from a construction site in Northeast Portland on Saturday. Solterra, the developer, is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the people responsible. Surveillance footage captured a red pickup truck with a white hood stop at the entrance...
Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?
Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
Portland woman accused of arson in apartment fire that hospitalized 8
A 51-year-old Portland woman faces charges of intentionally setting a fire last week at a Southwest Portland apartment building that hospitalized eight people, displaced about two dozen residents and killed several pets. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wendy Kay Southam on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree arson,...
Suspect accused of killing 2 Aloha High School students 48 years ago appears in court
A suspect was in court Thursday for the deaths of two Aloha High School students in 1974.
Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered teen
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu is considered endangered.
Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks
A Bend man and a Salem woman have been arrested for a series of car thefts and break-ins over the past few weeks, police said Friday as they asked the public for any information about other possible victims. The post Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks appeared first on KTVZ.
OPINION: Streets cannot be a 'waiting room' for permanent housing
Nafisa Fai: 'We need to make sure that we are providing support in dignified ways.'Across the United States, we are faced with the reality of an underproduction of all types of housing. In Oregon, we are short about 110,000 units, most of them being affordable housing units. What does that mean for Washington County? In 2017, Portland State University's Homeless Research Action Collaborative (HRAC) estimated that 38,000 people experienced homelessness across the tri-county region. This count used the McKinney-Vento definition of homeless. It includes individuals who lack a fixed regular and adequate nighttime residence and includes individuals who are doubled...
