Portland, OR

KGW

Portland business owner's truck stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media around a stolen truck. It's not just any stolen truck. The truck is home to Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood owned by Shardell Dues. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with a decades old double murder. Detectives arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss on Wednesday at his home in Aloha on two counts of second-degree murder. Criss is accused of killing Aloha High School students 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito Jr. in Oct. 1974.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KXL

Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?

Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland woman accused of arson in apartment fire that hospitalized 8

A 51-year-old Portland woman faces charges of intentionally setting a fire last week at a Southwest Portland apartment building that hospitalized eight people, displaced about two dozen residents and killed several pets. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wendy Kay Southam on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree arson,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered teen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu is considered endangered.
VANCOUVER, WA
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Streets cannot be a 'waiting room' for permanent housing

Nafisa Fai: 'We need to make sure that we are providing support in dignified ways.'Across the United States, we are faced with the reality of an underproduction of all types of housing. In Oregon, we are short about 110,000 units, most of them being affordable housing units. What does that mean for Washington County? In 2017, Portland State University's Homeless Research Action Collaborative (HRAC) estimated that 38,000 people experienced homelessness across the tri-county region. This count used the McKinney-Vento definition of homeless. It includes individuals who lack a fixed regular and adequate nighttime residence and includes individuals who are doubled...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
