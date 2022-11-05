Read full article on original website
Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
