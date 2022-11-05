ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Transcript: Mark Rushbrook - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, and the winning OEM of the driver champion, Joey Logano. Q. Ford hasn't had a driver win two championships since David Pearson a long time ago. What has Joey Logano brought to Ford as you guys are able to celebrate a second in five seasons?
Transcript: Paul Wolfe - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief, and that is Paul Wolfe. Q. Paul, watching you on the pit box, you didn't immediately jump up or really react. It kind of looked like you were sitting there gathering yourself. What was going through your head? How did you just feel in that aftermath?
Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway

"We’re really pleased with the day. We had a tough stop on our first pit stop, but we felt like the car was in a really good place. I think we just needed a little more to get on the same level as the top-10 cars, but overall, I think everyone did a great job. Compared to the first time we were here in the spring, we made a ton of progress. I think we have something we can build on."
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Finish 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. “We had a solid day at Phoenix Raceway. Our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet started off tight, but throughout the day we were able to adjust on it and be in the fight at the end. There weren’t many cautions during the race today, so we had to be on top of our adjustments. Our pit crew did a great job on pit road and Justin Alexander laid out a good strategy that kept us in the top-20 all day. To leave the last race of the year finishing 13th and taking home 11th in points gives my RCR team momentum to start the 2023 season.”
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Chase Elliott. Q. Can you just kind of explain or walk us through the situation with the 1 car and what happened there?. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I'm not sure. I'm not sure. Looking forward to the off-season, and really proud of our team for the fight that we put in today. I felt like we just kind of peaked right there before we crashed, and I felt like we got our car driving pretty good, we just had our best pit stop of the day, so that was all really solid. And heck, we were right there next to the 22.
Herbst Rallies for Seventh in Xfinity Series Finale at Phoenix

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team battled for 200 laps to score their 20th top-10 finish of 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. Herbst rallied from a 19th-place qualifying effort to run as high as third at the start of the second stage. Damage incurred early in the final stage while running in the top-10 and a series of cautions in the final 50 laps wasn’t enough to slow down the Monster Energy driver, who powered from as far back as 25th to seventh to claim his third straight top-10. His 20 top-10s this season is a single-season career high for the 23-year-old from Las Vegas, who closed out his third fulltime Xfinity Series season. He also secured a single-season career high of eight top-fives in 2022.
Joey Logano captures 2022 Cup Series title Featured

Joey Logano, who won the race and the championship at Phoenix Raceway, makes history as one of two currently active Cup Series drivers to have multiple NASCAR Cup Series championships. The 32 year old Team Penske driver captured his second championship after beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
Transcript: Joey Logano - Frontstretch Interview - Phoenix Raceway

Q. He told the kids before he left he was going to come home with his second championship. Joey Logano, congratulations. You have done it. JOEY LOGANO: We did it! We're champions again, yes! Oh, my God, I'm so excited. Thank you to everybody, my team. You guys are amazing. Gave me a good race car, good pit stop there at the end, got us up in front. Boy, that was just intense there at the end.
Transcript: Zane Smith Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion driver, and that is Zane Smith. Congratulations on the run. Q. Were you just not going to be denied? Another runner-up finish probably you would have been apoplectic after that. Were you not going to be denied at the end?
Sunday Championship Notebook

AVONDALE, Ariz. – After a season of career-firsts – a maiden victory and a dramatic lap to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race – Ross Chastain insisted he felt more hopeful than disappointed after coming up short of hoisting his first major racing trophy on Sunday.
Nemechek Earns Fourth-Place Finish in 2022 Finale

Despite not being in the Championship 4, Nemechek came into the final race of the 2022 season looking to play spoiler at Phoenix Raceway. The second-generation driver took the green flag in 10th and moved his way up the scoring pylon before taking the green-and-white checkered flag in fourth to end the opening stage.
Transcript: Chris Lawson and Jerry Freeze Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the first member of our 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship team, and that is the crew chief, Chris Lawson. Q. Zane has been the bridesmaid the last two years; what did you see from those last two years compared to this race, and what you guys faced with some of those late-race cautions? Did you feel that that was the right choice to come down pit road for tires?
