Cargo van driver killed in central Pa. crash ID’d
An Illinois man was killed overnight Saturday when the cargo van he was driving crashed into a milk truck that pulled out in front of him in York County, authorities said. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, Illinois, was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, where the crash happened, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
Harrisburg man killed in overnight shooting: police
A Harrisburg man was fatally shot during an overnight altercation in Cumberland County, according to Pa. State Police. The victim was identified as Milton D. Washington, 29, police said. No home address was given. Officers from the state police barracks in Carlisle responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to the report...
Man in critical condition after Harrisburg shooting
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after getting shot in the back Sunday in Harrisburg, police said. City spokesman Matt Maisel said the man, whose age was not immediately available, was driven to the hospital around 9:19 a.m. with a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took...
Man arrested after stabbing near Cumberland County park
One man was arrested Thursday after an overnight stabbing at a Carlisle park, according to police. On Friday, Carlisle police announced aggravated assault charges were filed against Samier Walker after he was found at the scene of a stabbing at Biddle Mission Park. Officers were called to the park around...
Police kill knife-wielding man who was attacking woman in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding assailant who was attacking a woman, city officials said Sunday night. Officers responded around 3:40 p.m. Sunday to an intersection on the city’s west side after a call about an armed man assaulting a woman, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference.
Two central Pa. men die in separate vehicle accidents: reports
Two fatal crashes took place in Snyder County this weekend, according to The Sunbury Daily Item. Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township on Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove reported.
Jury selection begins in trial of Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop in Capitol riot
That’s what prosecutors say Riley Williams, 23, of Mechanicsburg shouted as a violent crowd overwhelmed Capitol police, broke into the U.S. Capitol and stormed Congressional offices on Jan. 6, 2021. Now, almost two years later, jury selection has begun before a federal judge in Washington D.C. just across the...
County election officials reluctant to provide party breakdown on undated mailed ballots
A last-minute “URGENT survey” from the Pennsylvania Department of State sent out on Saturday asking counties to provide a partisan breakdown of voters who didn’t date or incorrectly dated their mail-in or absentee ballot has one county commissioner posing a question instead of an answer. “What the...
Cargo van driver, 61, dead after early morning central Pa. crash
A 61-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township early Saturday morning, according to the York County coroner’s office. The man was driving a cargo van south on the 2800 block of Delta Road when a milk truck pulled in front of him from a driveway at around 2:50 a.m., according to the York County Coroner.
A Pa. poll worker for more than 70 years, she has no plans to miss this Election Day
When Dollie Kiscadden began serving as a poll worker the Korean War had just broken out, the average price of a new car was $1,500 and all votes were cast on paper ballots. That was in 1950, the year she married and joined her husband working at the polls in Lebanon County.
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
Milton Area School District locker rooms were vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to have taken place as Selinsgrove rolled over Milton 30-0 in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal game. It was Milton’s first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years and was played at Alumni Field, which is located by the high school and middle school on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County.
Rogette Harris nailed it | PennLive letters
Rogette Harris hit the nail on the head with her unfinished business piece, “No One Wants to Work.” As she stated, “people do want to work. They just want better jobs, higher pay, improved conditions and appreciation.”. Employers are asking a lot of lower wage employees, such...
Sickness affecting 48 at eastern Pa. charter school still unexplained
HANOVER, Pa. — Authorities say they still don’t know what caused several dozen children and adults to fall ill at an eastern Pennsylvania school last week, prompting an evacuation. Chief Scott Van Why of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department told The (Allentown) Morning Call on Sunday that...
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (11/5/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding November 5. Patricia Ann Martin, age 88, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC West Shore Medical Center. She was born August 22, 1934, to Mary Roe Smith and Paul I. Smith in Harrisburg, PA. She married the late John Clayton Martin on November 10, 1951.
Multi-vehicle crash sends car through wall of central Pa. Wendy’s restaurant
A crash involving three cars sent one vehicle into the wall of a Wendy’s restaurant in Hummelstown—and its driver to a local hospital, according to abc27. Three cars collided with one another in the 600 block of East Main Street, Derry Township said according to abc27. One of those cars then collided into the Wendy’s restaurant on 625 E. Main St.
In final pitch, Fetterman pushes back on GOP attacks in areas seen as vulnerable
In a closing pitch to voters on Sunday in Harrisburg, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back on a number of Republican attack lines and repeated many of his own as Democrats wait to see if Tuesday’s results will bear out their messaging strategy. With an assist from state...
Lane restrictions planned on Eisenhower Boulevard in Dauphin County: PennDOT
Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions Tuesday on Eisenhower Boulevard/Route 322 East in both directions, in Swatara Township, for a bridge inspection. Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the bridge carrying westbound Route 322 using a bucket truck on Eisenhower Boulevard. Weather permitting, this work will...
Construction begins on $115 million, 1 million square-foot warehouse in central Pa.
A Delaware County company has announced that construction has begun on a $115 million, 1,006,500-square-foot cross-dock warehouse/distribution center in Franklin County. The Endurance Real Estate Group says that it has partnered with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America to acquire and begin construction of the Chambersburg Logistics Park, a 93-acre site located off of Exit 10 along Interstate 81 at 250 Alleman Road in Guilford Township.
Thanksgiving takeout 2022 at Cracker Barrel, Iron Hill, Whole Foods and more
Let’s be honest, not everyone likes to cook Thanksgiving dinner. Given that, plenty of restaurants and grocery stores are advertising takeout roasted turkeys with all the trimmings. It’s a great alternative to spending the holiday in the kitchen. But it comes at a cost. Expect to shell out...
