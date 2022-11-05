ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Cargo van driver killed in central Pa. crash ID’d

An Illinois man was killed overnight Saturday when the cargo van he was driving crashed into a milk truck that pulled out in front of him in York County, authorities said. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, Illinois, was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, where the crash happened, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg man killed in overnight shooting: police

A Harrisburg man was fatally shot during an overnight altercation in Cumberland County, according to Pa. State Police. The victim was identified as Milton D. Washington, 29, police said. No home address was given. Officers from the state police barracks in Carlisle responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to the report...
HARRISBURG, PA
Man in critical condition after Harrisburg shooting

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after getting shot in the back Sunday in Harrisburg, police said. City spokesman Matt Maisel said the man, whose age was not immediately available, was driven to the hospital around 9:19 a.m. with a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took...
HARRISBURG, PA
Man arrested after stabbing near Cumberland County park

One man was arrested Thursday after an overnight stabbing at a Carlisle park, according to police. On Friday, Carlisle police announced aggravated assault charges were filed against Samier Walker after he was found at the scene of a stabbing at Biddle Mission Park. Officers were called to the park around...
CARLISLE, PA
Police kill knife-wielding man who was attacking woman in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding assailant who was attacking a woman, city officials said Sunday night. Officers responded around 3:40 p.m. Sunday to an intersection on the city’s west side after a call about an armed man assaulting a woman, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference.
BALTIMORE, MD
Two central Pa. men die in separate vehicle accidents: reports

Two fatal crashes took place in Snyder County this weekend, according to The Sunbury Daily Item. Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township on Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove reported.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says

Milton Area School District locker rooms were vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to have taken place as Selinsgrove rolled over Milton 30-0 in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal game. It was Milton’s first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years and was played at Alumni Field, which is located by the high school and middle school on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County.
MILTON, PA
Rogette Harris nailed it | PennLive letters

Rogette Harris hit the nail on the head with her unfinished business piece, “No One Wants to Work.” As she stated, “people do want to work. They just want better jobs, higher pay, improved conditions and appreciation.”. Employers are asking a lot of lower wage employees, such...
HARRISBURG, PA
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (11/5/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding November 5. Patricia Ann Martin, age 88, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC West Shore Medical Center. She was born August 22, 1934, to Mary Roe Smith and Paul I. Smith in Harrisburg, PA. She married the late John Clayton Martin on November 10, 1951.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Construction begins on $115 million, 1 million square-foot warehouse in central Pa.

A Delaware County company has announced that construction has begun on a $115 million, 1,006,500-square-foot cross-dock warehouse/distribution center in Franklin County. The Endurance Real Estate Group says that it has partnered with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America to acquire and begin construction of the Chambersburg Logistics Park, a 93-acre site located off of Exit 10 along Interstate 81 at 250 Alleman Road in Guilford Township.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
