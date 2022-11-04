ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marionville, MO

Lawrence County Record

JASON NEGRE

Jason Negre 53, of Monett passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. He was born on Jan. 24, 1969 at the St. Vincent’s Hospital in Monett, son of Art & Sue (Spain) Negre. Growing up south of Monett, Jason attended Purdy Schools graduating with the Class of 1987. He is...
MONETT, MO
Lawrence County Record

MERLIN "GAYLE" BRUNER

Merlin Gayle Bruner, 89, of Monett, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7 while at Lacoba Nursing Home in Monett. He was born on Aug. 21, 1933 in Pattonsburg, son of the late Homer R. and Fannie M. (Reck) Bruner. He graduated in 1951 from Pattonsburg High School,and Kansas City School...
MONETT, MO
Lawrence County Record

JACK DEAN REED

Jack Dean Reed, 73, of Stotts City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3. He was born in Aurora on Sunday, Jan. 30, 1949; son of Marvin Virgil and Opal (Bennage) Reed. He was a 1967 graduate of Aurora High School where he played in the band. After graduating he went into the Army where he served his country for several years.
STOTTS CITY, MO
Lawrence County Record

WILLIS GENE KLEINE

Willis Gene Kleine, 85, of Pierce City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Jacob’s Ladder Legacy Home in Springfield. He was born May 15, 1937, in Stott City, the son of the late Walter Carl and Bertha Louise (Jung) Kleine. He was a 1954 graduate of Mt. Vernon...
PIERCE CITY, MO
Lawrence County Record

CAROLYN ELIZABETH WITT

Carolyn Elizabeth Witt, 85, of Pierce City, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4. She was #11 of 12 children who was born in Pierce City, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1937; daughter of Mike and Katherine (Hanlan) Campbell. She was a 1955 graduate of Pierce City High School. She reconnected with...
PIERCE CITY, MO

