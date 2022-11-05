he might get in my home...but he would leave it looking worse..my dogs do their job. And to be honest we don't much cotton to thiefs and strangers round here much no how.
I bet if they check out the laundry mat across Hawkins Co Memorial Hospital on Thursday nites, they may find the lit creep!! And if there's a bounty on his head, I want the bounty😂
if you don't know him you shouldn't talk about him I do know him and drugs do strange things to people I know first hand experience been there he is a good guy hudge hart and if he calls you friend you can bet 1 thing for sure 2 things for certain if you need him he will be the firs one to show up and best bleave he will show out people make bad decisions and do stupid stuff I stead of talking about them or bashing them help them addiction is a bad thing it controls your entire life and can end your life its a sickness and every one can Change I am living proof you should walk a mile in his shoes thin see what you got to say.
