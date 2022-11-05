What goes into writing a Holiday-themed mystery? We brought together three mystery masters who between them have written at least eighteen Christmas whodunits. The writers chiming in on this Christmas crime-novel confab are Carolyn Haines, most recently author of Bones of Holly, the new book in her Sarah Booth Delaney series; David Rosenfelt, who’s novel Santa’s Little Yelpers is the sixth X-mas mystery in his long-running Andy Carpenter series; and Donna Andrews, who has has written several holiday mysteries featuring her amateur sleuth Meg Langslow, most recently Dashing Through the Snowbirds.

13 HOURS AGO