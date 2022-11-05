Central Valley counties prepare for midterm election

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno County Clerk James Kus says voter turnout has been slow so far but he’s expecting 50% of registered voters in Fresno County to place a ballot in this year’s midterm election.

“It’s going to take a little bit of effort from our Fresno County voters getting out there and participating to get there but I think that we can,” he said.

This year, Fresno County voters will see seven statewide propositions, two county-wide measures, and 10 local jurisdiction measures on their ballot.

For some, those jurisdictions have changed.

“This is the first general election under the redistricting lines as approved by all of the jurisdictions at the state level all the way down to our special districts for the 2020 census,” Kus said.

It’s a change that’s caused some issues in Tulare County. Registrar of Voters Michelle Baldwin says more than 1,000 voters received incorrect ballots because of an error with the office’s mapping system.

“One didn’t include a Dinuba city council member, one didn’t include a Dinuba Unified School District member, there was an area where they had the wrong congressional district on their ballot,” she said.

Baldwin says those ballots have been voided in their system and the county has reissued ballots to those voters. If they accidentally use the first ballot, the system will automatically discard it and check to see if they turned in the second ballot.

“If we did not receive the second ballot for these folks, we’ll go ahead and duplicate those ballots and count the votes that were cast for those contents and measures which they were allowed to vote on,” she said.

Tulare County will have 36 polling locations open on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. They have 12 ballot drop boxes open 24/7.

Fresno County will have 52 voting locations open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

If you are mailing in your ballot, make sure to sign the return envelope.

You can also use a system called ballot tracks to see when it is delivered.

Polling and drop-off locations can be found on the Fresno County and Tulare County elections office websites.

