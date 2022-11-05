A Vernal man was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder, Electronic Communication Harassment, Assault, and Theft on Friday after police investigated a series of events which included the man throwing a large cup of gasoline on his girlfriend with the intent to light her on fire. 57-year-old Elton Lin Wilcock was found and arrested after police were called on a report of a suspicious incident at Vernal’s Antlers Inn near 400 West Main Street. The motel manager brought the officer to the room where the incident occurred. The probable cause statement shared that a very powerful odor of gasoline was coming from the room and a Maverick plastic cup with a strong odor of gasoline was sitting outside the door. Several people were outside the room and they told the officer that the victim had been beaten up by her boyfriend Elton Wilcock. They showed the officer text messages that had been sent to the victim from Elton Wilcock that were demeaning and threatening, including one that stated “If you only could understand how close we are to dying TONIGHT OMG.” The officer was able to talk to the victim who explained that she had been upset with Elton because he had been in contact with ex-girlfriends. He hit her on the head with a cell phone and she left, going to stay with a family member at the Antler’s Inn. He began texting with threats to kill her. Expecting that it was a family member, the victim opened the door at the motel without checking the peep hole and was shocked to see Elton who then threw the large cup of gasoline on her. He told her they were both going to die and he attempted to grab her lighter off the nightstand. She fought back and while he beat her she effectively kicked him and he eventually left. The officer noted a long list of injuries the victim sustained and observed blood splatter and that her clothes smelled strongly of gasoline. Elton was located by law enforcement and arrested. The officer noted that Elton is already a felon with a violent criminal history and requested that he not be released as he would pose a significant risk to the victim.

VERNAL, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO