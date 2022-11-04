Jack Dean Reed, 73, of Stotts City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3. He was born in Aurora on Sunday, Jan. 30, 1949; son of Marvin Virgil and Opal (Bennage) Reed. He was a 1967 graduate of Aurora High School where he played in the band. After graduating he went into the Army where he served his country for several years.

