San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront

A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
SAN DIEGO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A strong storm system will impact Southern California

Southern California's first widespread rain event of the season has arrived. The first wave of rain will be light and scattered on Monday. On Tuesday, the moderate to heavy rain bands will move from the northwest to the southeast throughout the day. What You Need To Know. Light rain showers...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
University City News

Thu, Nov 3: VIP Aviation Activity expected at MCAS Miramar

According to the FAA, Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) for VIP Movement have been issued for many areas of San Diego and adjacent to MCAS Miramar for Thursday, November 3 in anticipation of an expected visit from President Biden: https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_2_5811.html. People in the areas adjacent to MCAS Miramar may experience aviation...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: San Diego’s Park Social Effort Showed There’s No Easy Solution to the Homeless Problem

Basketball great Bill Walton recently garnered headlines for criticizing Mayor Todd Gloria’s alleged failure to sufficiently address San Diego’s homeless program. Walton did so by relating his own negative experiences cycling in Balboa Park, explaining how he has been threatened by the homeless who have taken over parts of San Diego’s crown jewel property.
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

How the Upcoming Rainstorm Could Impact Farms in San Diego County

Much of San Diego County will receive at least a half an inch of rain this week. The rain comes as parts of San Diego County are in varying degrees of a drought. “A drought is really negative because most wells like mine, if you don’t have that water to recharge the aquifer, well either can go dry or you have a lot less water, so you need that recharge water coming into the ground to supply your well and keep soil moisture,” Hillcrest Farmers Market Manager Mark Larson said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

