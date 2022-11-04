ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

Cosby playoff comeback falls short in Hall's final game as head coach

By Jake Nichols
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iH2P_0izSE7ky00

OLIVER SPRINGS — Hayden Green leaped toward the sky, caught a spiraling ball from Iverson Poe, and turned toward a streaking E.J. Story.

Green tossed the ball to Story, who soared into the end zone to pull Cosby within two scores with less than five minutes to play on Friday night at Oliver Springs.

It was the second touchdown for the Eagles in less than eight minutes, as Devonte Wigfall had jumped on a Slate Shropshire fumble earlier to make the score 35-14 after Kaymen Moss’ PAT.

Nate Joyce recovered an Oliver Springs fumble on the Bobcats’ next possession, and Cosby continued to fight for its life in Kevin Hall’s final moments as head coach.

Despite the late heroics, however, the Eagles fell short in a 35-21 loss in the first round of the TSSAA Class A State Playoffs.

The loss brings an end not only to Cosby’s season, but to Hall’s Cosby coaching tenure after it was announced last week that he is stepping aside.

It also marks the end of the line for 16 seniors, several of whom joined in the first week of the season in 2021.

“Thank you,” Hall said of his message to the group, his eyes welling up as he talked. “They saved our hind end last year, and they made my last one super special.

“That’s as fun of a game as I’ve been a part of, especially the second half. Other than a win, I couldn’t have scripted it any better.”

Hall, who took over in 2011 after eight years as offensive coordinator, finishes with a final record of 33-89 at his alma mater.

“They gave me a lot of good memories right there to take with me,” Hall said of the loss.

Early call changes momentum

On his last night as Cosby’s head coach, Hall was left pleading his case early and often.

The first crucial call put a damper on what appeared to be some Eagle momentum.

After Cosby failed to capitalize on a Bobcat onside kick, Oliver Springs drove down the field to punch in a quick touchdown off a quarterback sneak from Dakota Adkins.

Cosby, in turn, took possession close to midfield off another short kick from the Bobcats.

Poe uncorked a 52-yard bomb to Green, who waltzed into the end zone, and Kaymen Moss’ kick tied the score at 7.

Feeling a change in momentum, the Eagles went for an onside kick of their own and appeared to jump on it.

The call was disputed, however, as officials ruled that the ball has to hit the ground before being recovered.

Hall spent several moments arguing the call, and he did the same later when Shaydan O’Dell was called for pass interference after keeping his hands raised throughout the play.

“Frustration is all I can say,” said Hall. “I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s different when we come this way. And it’s hard to adjust to. It clearly takes us a half to figure out what we can do and what we can’t.”

Jett jets past Eagles

Following the onside kick ruling, Oliver Springs drove quickly for another touchdown — this time off an 18-yard sprint from Jaxon Jett. Jett added another score for the same length for a 21-7 lead after the PAT.

He made the score 28-7 off a 32-yard score midway through the second quarter and would have taken a pick-six for a 35-7 lead if not for a penalty at the end of the third.

The freshman tormented Cosby throughout the night, though the Eagles roared back late.

Snapping struggles early, missed chances before comeback

Throughout the night, Poe kept chasing errant snaps across the backfield.

Slate Shropshire took the first one of the night for a four-yard gain, but the issues quickly dampened Cosby’s efforts on offense.

The Eagles also had a chance to cut the lead in the third quarter when Poe delivered a 19-yard run deep into Oliver Springs territory.

A Poe pass fell through a receiver’s hands in the end zone, however; the drive resulted in a turnover on downs.

Cosby kept driving, but Jett jumped the route to set up another Bobcat score to put the lead at 35-7.

Trickery leads to late scores

Midway through the fourth quarter, Cosby finally discovered momentum. The Eagles pounced on it — literally.

Green tossed a lateral to Wigfall, who sprinted down to the Oliver Springs one-yard-line, fumbled and recovered the ball.

The Eagles coughed up the ball on the next play, too, but O’Dell jumped on it in the end zone for the aforementioned score.

Cosby went for an onside kick and recovered to set up Green’s acrobatic lateral to Story.

Joyce’s fumble recovery on the next possession allowed yet another shot for the Eagles, but Poe’s pass was intercepted.

Turner out in final game of season

Earlier this week, it was reported that Cosby would run a two-quarterback system against Oliver Springs.

That was false, as Tyler Turner — Cosby’s typical starting quarterback — stood in jeans on the sideline Friday night.

Turner revealed that he worsened a previous injury against Hancock, putting him out for the Eagles’ playoff game.

He will lead the Cosby offense next season in the Eagles’ new era.

The plan going forward has not yet been revealed, but Hall has assured his players that he will remain a constant presence around the field house on The Hill.

“We’re in good shape,” he said. “We’ll put it that way. I’m going to do my best to promote Cosby football. The future’s there for us.”

The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
