ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lawrence County Record

GLADYS LUCILLE STEVENSON

Gladys Lucille Stevenson, 95, of Mt. Vernon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2. She was born Aug. 14, 1927, in Anderson, the daughter of Charlie Edward and Nellie May (Green) Yeager. On May 7, 1977, she married Robert Stevenson in Las Vegas, Nev. He preceded her in death on Sept....
MOUNT VERNON, MO
Lawrence County Record

Mt. Vernon Early Childhood Learning Center's Fall Party Day fun for all

The Mt. Vernon Early Childhood Learning Center held their fall party day on Oct. 24. The party offered a pickin' patch, which allowed students to pick a free pumpkim to decorate and take home. They also enjoyed face painting, a picture booth and a bounce house. The pumpkin patch was set up by Melissa and Jared Langford from Season Sales Company. The pumpkins were purchased for each child by the Mt. Vernon PTA.
MOUNT VERNON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy