The Mt. Vernon Early Childhood Learning Center held their fall party day on Oct. 24. The party offered a pickin' patch, which allowed students to pick a free pumpkim to decorate and take home. They also enjoyed face painting, a picture booth and a bounce house. The pumpkin patch was set up by Melissa and Jared Langford from Season Sales Company. The pumpkins were purchased for each child by the Mt. Vernon PTA.

MOUNT VERNON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO