Country stars paid tribute to Jeff Cook as they mourned the loss of the legendary musician, who co-founded the band Alabama and released smash-hit songs for decades. Cook died peacefully on Monday (November 7), “with his family and close friends by his side at his beach home in Destin, Florida,” as confirmed on Alabama’s social media channels on Tuesday (November 8). He was 73.

