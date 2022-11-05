ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86

WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts as Nets rout Wizards without Irving, Simmons

No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, no problem for the Brooklyn Nets. With Irving serving the first game of his suspension Friday night, the Nets passed the Washington Wizards, 128-86. The 42-point margin of victory is easily a season-high for the Nets, as the 128 points scored and 86 points...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Paul George Wins NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week

View the original article to see embedded media. Paul George has been on an absolute tear this past week. After promising to be better after a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, that's exactly what George has done. It looks like his hard work has been rewarded, as George was...
Yardbarker

Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Reviewing Spencer Dinwiddie’s Allegations Against Tony Brothers

When the Dallas Mavericks took down the Toronto Raptors in their 111-110 win on Friday, the focus was on Luka Doncic and the overall performance of the team in their victory. It shifted in the post-game interview session when Spencer Dinwiddie brought an incident with a referee to the attention of reporters.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage

The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy