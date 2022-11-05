Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
New York City will spend $18.5 million to purchase 51 electric school busesB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Related
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
ESPN
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts as Nets rout Wizards without Irving, Simmons
No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, no problem for the Brooklyn Nets. With Irving serving the first game of his suspension Friday night, the Nets passed the Washington Wizards, 128-86. The 42-point margin of victory is easily a season-high for the Nets, as the 128 points scored and 86 points...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Paul George Wins NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week
View the original article to see embedded media. Paul George has been on an absolute tear this past week. After promising to be better after a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, that's exactly what George has done. It looks like his hard work has been rewarded, as George was...
Yardbarker
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three
The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Injury Update: Ben Simmons Available for Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons will give it a go against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
Nets' Ben Simmons to return Monday on minutes restriction
Nets playmaker Ben Simmons has missed the team’s last four games due to a sore knee, but the team announced Monday that he will return to the floor in a limited capacity beginning with Brooklyn’s showdown against Luka Doncic’s Mavericks. Simmons had an MRI on his knee...
ESPN
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Reviewing Spencer Dinwiddie’s Allegations Against Tony Brothers
When the Dallas Mavericks took down the Toronto Raptors in their 111-110 win on Friday, the focus was on Luka Doncic and the overall performance of the team in their victory. It shifted in the post-game interview session when Spencer Dinwiddie brought an incident with a referee to the attention of reporters.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage
The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
ESPN
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Grizzlies Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
Al Horford's Injury Status For Celtics-Knicks Game
Al Horford has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons says he will play in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
Comments / 0