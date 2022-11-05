ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This month, some in Denver experiencing homelessness to receive $1,000/month

By Conor McCue
Starting this month, some Denverites experiencing homelessness will begin receiving a new kind of assistance - direct payments up to $1,000 a month.

It's all part of the Denver Basic Income Project's new one year pilot program , which includes partnerships with the City and County of Denver and several local organizations. The application process closed on Thursday, and now some payments will begin in two weeks.

"The response was overwhelming, which is not surprising," said founder, Mark Donovan. "It really highlights the scale of the crisis that we have and the number of people that are in such great need."

CBS

Every growing city has its challenges, and in Denver, affordability and homelessness are top of mind. Over the past year, the Denver Basic Income Project has launched two pilot programs to explore solutions, and soon it'll start the biggest pilot yet.

"We're going to get as many people enrolled as possible for first checks on November 15th," Donovan said. "Anybody that's not in on that start date will then move to December 15th and we'll continue the enrollment process until everybody is fully enrolled."

Donovan tells CBS News Colorado that his group received at least 1,500 applications for direct payments.

Now, with the help of the University of Denver's Center for Housing and Homelessness, they'll narrow it down to 820 and randomly divide them into three groups.

The first will get $6,500 upfront followed by $500 per month for 11 months, while the second group will get $1,000 per month for 12 months. The third group will serve as the control, receiving $50 a month for completing the survey.

"I think we can all agree that what we've been doing is not working, and the problem is growing, and we need to do some different things," Donovan said.

While the program currently has more than $8 million in funding, $2 million invested by the City and County of Denver, specifically targets women, and families in shelters, as well as transgender and gender non-conforming people.

The rest is for the other enrollees, all of whom must be at least 18, experiencing homelessness, connected with a partner organization, and without unaddressed mental health or substance needs.

"We have been very intentional about being very inclusive and representing the demographics of homelessness in Denver, not population because our Black and brown communities and our native indigenous communities are really grossly represented," Donovan said.

Over the next year, Donovan said the goal is to learn and eventually expand. For now, the pilot will help only a fraction of those in need.

"We believe this is going to prove to be a powerful path towards fighting poverty and homelessness, but it's not the only path," he said. "We want to encourage as many people to get involved and keep innovating and trying things until we make a dent in this problem."

Comments / 59

Gail Nicks
2d ago

Giving these people money like that will only cause more people to go and be homeless because they can get free money. Maybe helping these people get into jobs and cheaper places to live but a lot of these people done want to work because they make more from panhandling-no taxes is taken from their money

Reply(1)
20
Cheryl Wagner
2d ago

I feel bad for some…but most are drug addicts, alcoholics and the mentally ill. How about establishing institutions with that money that can assist them? There is no incentive to change if you are given money for nothing! It is a mistake to go down this road!

Reply(1)
14
Blah Blah Blaahhhh
2d ago

I can appreciate the generosity and wanting to help others but I don't think this is going to end well...

Reply
24
 

