Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Two arrested in Elkhart fentanyl bust
Two Elkhart men are in jail following a major fentanyl bust last week. Police say 63-year-old Jerry Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr were arrested with about 15-thousand pills containing suspected fentanyl. This happened Wednesday, November 2 outside a restaurant on Main Street in Elkhart. Officers then searched multiple homes...
22 WSBT
Three teenagers killed in Elkhart County crash
A crash in Elkhart County has left three teenagers dead, including a 14-year-old. Police say around 3 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a utility pole and rolled over on County Road 38, just west of County Road 17. Officials state all five occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and no...
22 WSBT
Breaking: Police investigate possible fight and shots fired at Concord Mall
Elkhart Police are actively investigating a call of a possible fight and shots fired at Concord Mall. The call came in at around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Police believe it is an isolated incident and not an active threat. WSBT has a crew on the scene and will have more...
WNDU
2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
22 WSBT
Two injured, suspect in custody after South Bend overnight shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened overnight. Police were called out to the 100 block of E. Woodside Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting a shooting. Officials state two victims, a...
abc57.com
Man accused of methamphetamine possession, running from police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly ran from police and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jermon Gavin was arrested on the charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. On Tuesday, an...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested After Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Jason Todd Whitaker, 36, 109 N. Reed St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, both level 6 felonies; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony.
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
abc57.com
Man accused of trying to shoot girlfriend during argument
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly firing shots inside a home because his girlfriend didn't make him a plate of food, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to a home on Monday evening for reports of a domestic incident. When...
WISH-TV
Firetruck loses hose at Northern I-65 split
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Lake Station fire truck lost it’s fire hose on I-65 near I-80 Saturday night, causing several vehicles to hit the hose creating flat tires, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police sergeant. According to the tweet, police say a Lake Station fire...
WNDU
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit ended with a stolen truck in the St. Joseph River on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, of Mishawaka, faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, and fleeing and eluding the police. According to the...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 4, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 4, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Jessie Hanson is wanted for Escape, with the original conviction of Possession of Meth. Otis Young is wanted for Community...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police detain burglary suspect
Some quick work by South Bend Police who nabbed a burglary suspect on the city’s west side. It was just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of Western Avenue to investigate a possible burglary in-progress. Upon arrival,...
wtvbam.com
Brand sentenced to up to 17 years in St. Joseph County after being convicted of three charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis man who was convicted in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for crimes he committed in that county on October 22, 2021 was given a prison sentence of up to 17 years on Thursday. 27-year-old Dylan Brand was convicted by a jury following a...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
Suspect in custody for crash that killed 6-month-old
A 6-month-old baby died after a car crash in St. Joseph County on Tuesday, deputies say.
abc57.com
Deputies conducting death investigation after man found in farm field
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found in remote farm field Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 68000 block of Baseline Road around 2 p.m. after a man looking for hunting property found the body.
22 WSBT
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart County
One man is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County. Police were called out to County Road 4, just north of the city limits of Middlebury. According to officials, 24-year-old Andrew Hurtekant was heading west on County Road 4 when he ran off the road, hit a tree and rolled his vehicle.
Comments / 0