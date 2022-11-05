Storms cause damage, flooding in River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Storms rolled through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on November 4 and left flooding and damage throughout the area.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management says a local coordinator reported Sebastian County was hit by severe weather. ADEM reports numerous power poles and trees down in Mansfield and Huntington.

ADEM says two homes sustained major damage and eight homes sustained minor damage in Mansfield. According to Travis Cooper, the deputy director of Sebastian County Emergency management said six of those damaged homes were inside Mansfield while four were damaged outside the city.

According to Cooper, there were no reported injuries. Most of the damage was from strong wind and fallen trees.

The number of people without power is unknown, according to ADEM. Further assessment of the damages will be made on November 5.

Storm damage in Mansfield Courtesy: Sebastian County Emergency Management

If you have damage to report in your area, call 211. It’s a 24-hour operating service that can offer assistance. You can also contact Sebastian County Emergency Management. They will connect you with the necessary people to get help, if needed.

