ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian County, AR

Storms cause damage, flooding in River Valley

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tIN3_0izSDGeT00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Storms rolled through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on November 4 and left flooding and damage throughout the area.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management says a local coordinator reported Sebastian County was hit by severe weather. ADEM reports numerous power poles and trees down in Mansfield and Huntington.

ADEM says two homes sustained major damage and eight homes sustained minor damage in Mansfield. According to Travis Cooper, the deputy director of Sebastian County Emergency management said six of those damaged homes were inside Mansfield while four were damaged outside the city.

According to Cooper, there were no reported injuries. Most of the damage was from strong wind and fallen trees.

The number of people without power is unknown, according to ADEM. Further assessment of the damages will be made on November 5.

Video of the flooding in Fort Smith can be found above.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIEKD_0izSDGeT00
    Storm damage in Mansfield Courtesy: Sebastian County Emergency Management

If you have damage to report in your area, call 211. It’s a 24-hour operating service that can offer assistance. You can also contact Sebastian County Emergency Management. They will connect you with the necessary people to get help, if needed.

If you have photos or videos of storm damage or flooding, email them to news@knwa.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
KHBS

Damage reported from Friday's severe storms

Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley

POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
MANSFIELD, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Wind damage and flash flood concern growing for Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has growing concerns over damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding that could all be possible Friday evening.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
news9.com

Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel

--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
IDABEL, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy