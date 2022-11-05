Read full article on original website
Tom Brady rallies Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throws game-winning TD in closing seconds vs. Rams
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled through the 2022 season. And for much of Sunday’s game, it looked like the Los Angeles Rams were going to send Tampa Bay to another disappointing loss. Fortunately, Brady rallied the troops. After getting one more crack on offense, Brady...
3 Packers most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth consecutive game Sunday, dropping this one to the lowly Detroit Lions, 15-9. Once again, the offense struggled to move the football. Rodgers had a rough day at the office, as did the ground game. Green Bay’s defense, which had really struggled of late, actually played very well. They held a Lions team averaging 31 points per game at home this season to a season-low 15. Nevertheless, the Packers couldn’t even crack double digits.
Here's which uniforms the Rams and Buccaneers are wearing on Sunday
The Rams are on the road today against the Buccaneers, but they’ll be dressed like the home team. They’ll be wearing a uniform combination we haven’t seen yet this season, rocking their royal blue jerseys with Bone pants. The Rams have worn their blue jerseys in the...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win
If not for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs would have probably lost in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. After all, aside from stuffing the stat sheet, he also delivered the clutch rushing touchdown to turn the game around. With just three minutes left and the Titans leading 17-9, the Chiefs really needed to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Late rally vs. Rams could be reminder Tom Brady, Buccaneers needed to save season
TAMPA, Fla. -- In the final seconds, all the hopes and disappointments of the Buccaneers' season were present in the huddle. The offense had sputtered and not managed even one touchdown. There had been drops, and miscommunications and a lack of creativity and juice. An already-broken offense looked utterly shattered.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s true feelings on life after divorce from Gisele Bundchen
In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette gives Tampa Bay waiter a $1,000 tip
A Tampa Bay waiter received a $1,000 tip from Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette. The waiter said the athlete came to eat at Zukku-San Sushi Bar and Grill last week in Lutz.
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Rams vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Central Florida to take on the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Rams-Buccaneers prediction and pick. The Rams fell 31-14 to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend at Sofi...
Why a loss to the Rams helps the Buccaneers more than a win
As crazy as it sounds, the Buccaneers don’t need to beat the Rams to win today or keep their playoff chances alive. They just need to use today well. We have enough of a sample size at this point to clearly see that the Buccaneers coaching staff is holding the team back.
Bucs vs. Rams injury report: 4 out, 3 questionable for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams have released their final injury reports for Sunday’s game. Four players have been ruled out for the Bucs: Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), tight end Cameron Brate (neck), and left guard Luke Goedeke (foot).
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy’s message ahead of return to Green Bay to face Packers
Dallas Cowboys head coach and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is set to return to Green Bay in Week 10. McCarthy recently addressed emotions upon returning to face his old team, per Michael Gehlken. “Emotional? I think really, it’s just like anything in this league, you have to get ready to go win. That’s […] The post Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy’s message ahead of return to Green Bay to face Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Dolphins, Eagles shine as Packers continue to slide
There were quite a few unexpected outcomes this past week in the NFL, changing up our Week 10 NFL power rankings. Thursday Night Football saw the Philadelphia Eagles win a surprisingly close game over the Texans, the Dolphins and Bears combine for a thrilling shootout performance, and the Buccaneers made a shocking late comeback to get back on the winning path. Conversely, the Packers’ losing streak reached five games, the Commanders blew a late lead to the Vikings, and the Cardinals dropped a divisional battle to the Seahawks.
Chiefs’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 win vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs emerged from the bye week and notched their sixth win of the season after they survived the Tennessee Titans, 20-17, in an overtime thriller on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. At 6-2, the Chiefs solidify their hold on solo first place in the AFC West. Here […] The post Chiefs’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith sizzling like Marshawn Lynch after Seahawks’ dominant win vs. Cardinals
It’s time to call the Seattle Seahawks legitimate playoff contenders this year. Behind the excellent play of the resurgent Geno Smith and a defense that harkens back to the Legion of Boom, the team has jumped off to a 6-3 record this year. Many expected this Seattle team to contend for a top draft pick […] The post Geno Smith sizzling like Marshawn Lynch after Seahawks’ dominant win vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Saturday’s tweet bashing Raiders surfaces ahead of Week 10 matchup
The Indianapolis Colts have made a pair of shocking moves on Monday morning after their brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. Not only did they decide to fire their head coach Frank Reich, they also decided to replace him in the interim with their legendary former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. […] The post Jeff Saturday’s tweet bashing Raiders surfaces ahead of Week 10 matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McCarthy reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are in a pretty good position coming off their bye week in Week 9. But there is always room for improvement, and nobody knows that better than head coach Mike McCarthy. As a result, it hasn’t exactly been surprising to see the team be linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham […] The post Mike McCarthy reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers’ PJ Walker plan in Week 10 after Baker Mayfield impressed vs. Bengals
The Carolina Panthers figure to continue their maddening quarterback carousel when the team takes the field this week against the Atlanta Falcons. As the team continues to cycle through the likes of PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold, the team revealed its plans for the coming week. Entering play on short rest ahead of […] The post Panthers’ PJ Walker plan in Week 10 after Baker Mayfield impressed vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
