Tampa, FL

3 Packers most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth consecutive game Sunday, dropping this one to the lowly Detroit Lions, 15-9. Once again, the offense struggled to move the football. Rodgers had a rough day at the office, as did the ground game. Green Bay’s defense, which had really struggled of late, actually played very well. They held a Lions team averaging 31 points per game at home this season to a season-low 15. Nevertheless, the Packers couldn’t even crack double digits.
GREEN BAY, WI
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win

If not for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs would have probably lost in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. After all, aside from stuffing the stat sheet, he also delivered the clutch rushing touchdown to turn the game around. With just three minutes left and the Titans leading 17-9, the Chiefs really needed to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s true feelings on life after divorce from Gisele Bundchen

In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
TAMPA, FL
Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy’s message ahead of return to Green Bay to face Packers

Dallas Cowboys head coach and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is set to return to Green Bay in Week 10. McCarthy recently addressed emotions upon returning to face his old team, per Michael Gehlken. “Emotional? I think really, it’s just like anything in this league, you have to get ready to go win. That’s […] The post Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy’s message ahead of return to Green Bay to face Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Dolphins, Eagles shine as Packers continue to slide

There were quite a few unexpected outcomes this past week in the NFL, changing up our Week 10 NFL power rankings. Thursday Night Football saw the Philadelphia Eagles win a surprisingly close game over the Texans, the Dolphins and Bears combine for a thrilling shootout performance, and the Buccaneers made a shocking late comeback to get back on the winning path. Conversely, the Packers’ losing streak reached five games, the Commanders blew a late lead to the Vikings, and the Cardinals dropped a divisional battle to the Seahawks.
Chiefs’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 win vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged from the bye week and notched their sixth win of the season after they survived the Tennessee Titans, 20-17, in an overtime thriller on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. At 6-2, the Chiefs solidify their hold on solo first place in the AFC West. Here […] The post Chiefs’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Geno Smith sizzling like Marshawn Lynch after Seahawks’ dominant win vs. Cardinals

It’s time to call the Seattle Seahawks legitimate playoff contenders this year. Behind the excellent play of the resurgent Geno Smith and a defense that harkens back to the Legion of Boom, the team has jumped off to a 6-3 record this year. Many expected this Seattle team to contend for a top draft pick […] The post Geno Smith sizzling like Marshawn Lynch after Seahawks’ dominant win vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Jeff Saturday’s tweet bashing Raiders surfaces ahead of Week 10 matchup

The Indianapolis Colts have made a pair of shocking moves on Monday morning after their brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. Not only did they decide to fire their head coach Frank Reich, they also decided to replace him in the interim with their legendary former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. […] The post Jeff Saturday’s tweet bashing Raiders surfaces ahead of Week 10 matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mike McCarthy reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are in a pretty good position coming off their bye week in Week 9. But there is always room for improvement, and nobody knows that better than head coach Mike McCarthy. As a result, it hasn’t exactly been surprising to see the team be linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham […] The post Mike McCarthy reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Panthers’ PJ Walker plan in Week 10 after Baker Mayfield impressed vs. Bengals

The Carolina Panthers figure to continue their maddening quarterback carousel when the team takes the field this week against the Atlanta Falcons. As the team continues to cycle through the likes of PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold, the team revealed its plans for the coming week. Entering play on short rest ahead of […] The post Panthers’ PJ Walker plan in Week 10 after Baker Mayfield impressed vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
