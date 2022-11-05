Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago high school principal suspended after a student wore a Nazi uniform to school for Halloween and performed a Nazi salute at the costume contest
Pedro Martinez, Chicago Public Schools CEO, said the incident is under investigation. He said the principal had been "removed" effective immediately.
Chicago principal suspended over goose-stepping student
A Chicago high school principal has been suspended after a student in a German military uniform goose-stepped during a Halloween costume event.
Jones College Prep principal 'removed from duties' after student wears antisemitic costume
The principal of Jones College Prep has been removed from their duties for the duration of an investigation into an antisemitic costume a student wore to school on Halloween.
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
Voters flock to see VP on South Side as she hopes to rally support for Democrats
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago Sunday hoping to rally up the democrat vote ahead of Tuesday’s election. Waiting in line to see her on the city’s South Side, many said they already decided who they will vote for before her visit.
them.us
A Chicago Gay Bar Is Under Fire For a Racist “Sista Girl” Puppet Performance
A Chicago leather bar has come under fire for hiring a puppeteer who performed a routine for the establishment’s 45th anniversary that patrons immediately saw as racist and transphobic. Videos of the Tuesday night performance at Touché, located in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood, began circulating on social media...
Suburban police officer wounded during Chicago shootout
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck on the city's South Side Saturday evening. Police say the 51-year-old female officer is with the Merrionette Park Police Department. Around 5:30 p.m., she was in her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet. The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby. Police say the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. That's when she was hit. Bullet holes were visible in a...
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. A group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
Black artist's flyer for Bucktown show mistaken by some for hate group propaganda
Flyers for a Black artist's show have been mistaken by some for actual propaganda from white supremacist or hate groups.
ABC7 Chicago
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs to create largest Black-owned cannabis business
CHICAGO -- Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs could become a dominant African American player in the cannabis industry with a pending deal for production and retail outlets in the Chicago area and in New York and Massachusetts. In a deal worth at least $155 million, Combs is buying assets being spun...
Plans underway to protect voters casting ballots on Election Day
Special attention will be given to the protection of those casting their ballot in Chicago on Tuesday. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said that her office will be ensuring that there is no election fraud or irregularities.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
blockclubchicago.org
Alpha Kappa Alpha Chapter Celebrates Centennial, Full Ownership Of Its Woodlawn Community Center This Month
WOODLAWN — The local graduate chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will honor its 100th anniversary and the early payment of its community center’s mortgage with several events over the coming weeks. The Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded Nov. 5, 1922....
hypebeast.com
Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month
Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
Chicago's 'Donut King' celebrating 50 years in business at Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
Chicago's 84-year-old "Donut King" starts at 6 a.m., working 12 hours days, six days a week.
