Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado HighwayNews Breaking LIVE
Opinion: Nurturing recovery in Denver homeless housing neededDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver-area restaurants offer free food and booze to votersBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Juvenile hospitalized in drive-by shooting on Riverdale Road
Police were investigating a late-night drive-by shooting that sent one juvenile to the hospital.
Westword
Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted
The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest
Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
Brother of suspect in Aurora quadruple murder arrested
Police on Friday arrested the brother of the man wanted in connection with the murders of four people in Aurora last weekend.
Englewood woman among countless victims of hit-and-runs involving parked cars
According to Colorado law, if you hit a parked car, you must notify the owner of that car by, at the very least, leaving a note behind with your name, address and vehicle registration number.
New details in suspected serial rideshare rapist case emerge in search warrant
New details were revealed in a search warrant in connection with the investigation of a suspected Denver serial rideshare rapist.
14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting
DENVER — According to Denver Police, a 14-year-old boy is now in jail after a teenage girl was found dead in Denver on Friday evening. Around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a reported shooting inside a residence in the 800 block of N. Yates Street. DPD said that when they arrived at the scene, they found a teenage girl shot.
Teen arrested for reckless manslaughter in Denver shooting
The Denver Police Department says a 14-year-old male has been arrested after a juvenile female was shot and killed on Friday night.
Loveland man arrested in connection to relative’s carbon-monoxide-caused death
While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming discovery.
Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen's family is saying things aren't adding up.
Balloon release held for Denver man murdered more than 16 years ago
Bruce Harrell, of Denver, would have turned 38 years old recently, but he was fatally shot in 2006. His family and friends celebrated his would-be birthday with a balloon release Sunday.
Man sentenced to life in Ballpark district shooting of Isabella Thallas
DENVER — The man who shot and killed Isabella Thallas and injured her boyfriend Darian Simon while the couple was walking Simon's dog near Coors Field in June 2020 will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. On Friday, a Denver District Court judge sentenced Michael Close...
Illegal marijuana operation discovered during homicide arrest in Loveland
LOVELAND, Colo. — Investigators found a large marijuana grow operation while arresting a Loveland man for the murder of his grandmother Friday. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response team assisted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with the execution of an arrest and search warrant in the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court Friday morning.
Man in violent Aurora arrest plans lawsuit
An attorney for Preston Nunn is preparing for a lawsuit against the City of Aurora and its police department in the amount of $10 million.
Emotional support animal stolen from Aurora convenience store
An Aurora man is looking for his emotional support animal after he said it was stolen.
Caught on video: $30,000 machine stolen from driveway
A family-owned landscaping business in Aurora had a machine worth more than $30,000 stolen from their driveway.
Report details dishonesty, mistakes by police in Loveland arrest
LOVELAND, Colo. — More than two years after the arrest of an elderly woman with dementia, the Loveland Police Department admits that officers made egregious mistakes. Karen Garner, 73, was arrested while walking home along Mountain Lion Road in Loveland in June 2020. She had been at a nearby Walmart when she left without paying for $14 worth of items.
Man accused of driving vehicle during road rage against Aurora officer
A man was arrested in connection to a road rage on I-225 that led to a deadly SWAT investigation in Aurora. Talone Wyrick, 26, is accused of driving a car with a 16-year-old boy passenger during a road rage that led to the teen being accused of firing shots at an Aurora police officer on Thursday. Police responded to the teen suspect, who was barricaded in a home later that day, and it ended in him dying of a self-inflicted gunshot injury. According to Aurora PD's press release, Wyrick was driving a red Toyota Yaris and cut off an off-duty officer twice...
1 person killed in Commerce City crash
The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night.
Police sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest
The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020.
