Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted

The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest

Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED  Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting

DENVER — According to Denver Police, a 14-year-old boy is now in jail after a teenage girl was found dead in Denver on Friday evening. Around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a reported shooting inside a residence in the 800 block of N. Yates Street. DPD said that when they arrived at the scene, they found a teenage girl shot.
Illegal marijuana operation discovered during homicide arrest in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Investigators found a large marijuana grow operation while arresting a Loveland man for the murder of his grandmother Friday. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response team assisted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with the execution of an arrest and search warrant in the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court Friday morning.
Report details dishonesty, mistakes by police in Loveland arrest

LOVELAND, Colo. — More than two years after the arrest of an elderly woman with dementia, the Loveland Police Department admits that officers made egregious mistakes. Karen Garner, 73, was arrested while walking home along Mountain Lion Road in Loveland in June 2020. She had been at a nearby Walmart when she left without paying for $14 worth of items.
Man accused of driving vehicle during road rage against Aurora officer

A man was arrested in connection to a road rage on I-225 that led to a deadly SWAT investigation in Aurora. Talone Wyrick, 26, is accused of driving a car with a 16-year-old boy passenger during a road rage that led to the teen being accused of firing shots at an Aurora police officer on Thursday. Police responded to the teen suspect, who was barricaded in a home later that day, and it ended in him dying of a self-inflicted gunshot injury. According to Aurora PD's press release, Wyrick was driving a red Toyota Yaris and cut off an off-duty officer twice...
