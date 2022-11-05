Sneaker fans won’t have to wait much longer before they can get their hands on the highly anticipated release of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago.” After product images of the forthcoming drop surfaced last month, Jordan Brand has announced on the SNKRS release calendar that the original colorway of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe is returning to retail on Nov. 19. The brand also confirmed that select SNKRS users to receive exclusive access to buy a pair tomorrow. The offer will go out to users who have entered and lost at least 20 different Air Jordan 1 High releases on SNKRS prior...

18 MINUTES AGO