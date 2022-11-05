Read full article on original website
No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive
The Lakers are the only team interested in Kyrie Irving
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end. All of it has led up to...
Nike Suspends Ties With Kyrie Irving And Will Not Release His Kyrie 8 Shoe Amidst Recent Controversy
Nike is suspending ties with Kyrie Irving after his latest controversy and they are no longer launching his new shoe, Kyrie 8.
NBC Sports
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’
Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving. suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:
hotnewhiphop.com
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Nike suspends partnership with Kyrie Irving
Nike paused its partnership with Kyrie Irving on Friday after a week in which the Brooklyn Nets star became embroiled
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal
The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
Nike Cancels Kyrie Irving's Last Signature Shoe
Nike suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy
The veteran Pelicans star also outlined that it was vital that Kyrie Irving issued an apology.
Here’s How to Buy a Pair of the Hotly Anticipated Air Jordan 1 High ‘Chicago’
Sneaker fans won’t have to wait much longer before they can get their hands on the highly anticipated release of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago.” After product images of the forthcoming drop surfaced last month, Jordan Brand has announced on the SNKRS release calendar that the original colorway of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe is returning to retail on Nov. 19. The brand also confirmed that select SNKRS users to receive exclusive access to buy a pair tomorrow. The offer will go out to users who have entered and lost at least 20 different Air Jordan 1 High releases on SNKRS prior...
