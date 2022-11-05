ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal

The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
IRVING, NY
Robb Report

Here’s How to Buy a Pair of the Hotly Anticipated Air Jordan 1 High ‘Chicago’

Sneaker fans won’t have to wait much longer before they can get their hands on the highly anticipated release of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago.” After product images of the forthcoming drop surfaced last month, Jordan Brand has announced on the SNKRS release calendar that the original colorway of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe is returning to retail on Nov. 19. The brand also confirmed that select SNKRS users to receive exclusive access to buy a pair tomorrow. The offer will go out to users who have entered and lost at least 20 different Air Jordan 1 High releases on SNKRS prior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy