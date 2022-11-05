ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Fertility care becomes more accessible in Kern County

By Mikhala Armstrong
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwNLA_0izSCnTh00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The journey to motherhood has been a tough one for Bakersfield resident Ashley Antongiovanni, as it is for many. They might not talk about it.

“Infertility is one of those things where people feel uncomfortable talking about it. They feel like something is wrong with them,” Antongiovanni said.

However, Antongiovanni does talk about it.

“After we lost Amelia at 20 weeks gestation, we started trying to figure out all these ways of how to figure how to have a family of our own,” Antongiovanni said.

Pawsitively terrifying: Woman recounts theft of celebrity French bulldog

Antongiovanni didn’t stop trying and thought of IVF, surrogacy and more to continue her family, but the prices were steep.

“We were like, man, these prices are crazy, so we were like, there is no way we are going to be able to do this,” Antongiovanni said.

This led her to start her own company, named Amelia Molloy’s Angels , in memory of her daughter, Amelia Molloy, which helps families in Kern County who experience infertility by relieving financial stress.

“We want people to know that they are not alone in this struggle and that infertility happens to a lot more people than they actually think, and we just want to help these families. We don’t want money to be a reason why families cannot be created,” Antongiovanni said.

The need for fertility care is rising in Kern County as the number of those facing infertility increases, but it is underserved.

“There is just such a need right now. Some of the OBGYNs that I spoke to in Kern County are saying the numbers are 1 in 8. Our OBGYNs are saying it could be close to 1 in 4 at this point,” Antongiovanni said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

However, Antongiovanni is one of many stepping up to fill the gap. For example, Mate Fertility , a newly opened fertility care center, is broadening access to care in underserved central valley markets, including Kern County.

The founder of the center, Gabriel Bogner, shares that this center is changing fertility care.

“When you look at Bakersfield and the surrounding area, that’s almost two million people, and today there’s one clinic supporting upwards of two million people, which is a crazy thing to think about that’s virtually no access for a lot of people remember 20-30% of people nowadays need some type of fertility care and so mate fertility is coming in to be that second location and to be that care center,” Bogner said.

Hoping to continue providing fertility care to those in need and continue more conversations to destigmatize infertility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
police1.com

'All the parts come into play': Yearslong, multiagency investigations net results in Calif.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A drive-by shooting at MLK Park. Mexican Mafia drug distributors in Bakersfield. The murders of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. This information was gathered from separate, sprawling monthslong investigations by the Bakersfield Police Department in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The breadth often results in arrests of multiple people, each connected to established gangs inflicting violence and pumping Bakersfield with drugs.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Operation Dark Nodes’ nets 29 street gang arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –  One day after a criminal street gang enforcement operation in and around Bakersfield involving at least nine law enforcement agencies acted on 21 search warrants, local, state and federal officials revealed some of the details. Following an 18-month investigation targeting individuals associated with the loosely organized Sureño street gang, a multijurisdictional […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern judge allows oil companies to resume oilfield permitting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Superior Court judge’s ruling this week allows the County of Kern to resume oilfield permitting. In the decision issued Wednesday, Judge Gregory Pulskamp ruled the County’s revised oil and gas permitting ordinance now complies with the California Environmental Quality Act and the County may resume its streamlined permitting […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Dozens of groups join for Bakersfield ‘Mega Adoption’ event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fourth Mega Adoption event had pups, cats and even pigs fill up Stramler Park. Dozens of organizations joined the event to have their animals adopted out to new loving forever homes. More than 100 dogs were all brought out for the event. From puppies, to Great Danes, and to Huskies, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Linville is Kern County Fire's new Ridgecrest rep

Division Chief Kain Linville will be the Kern County Fire Department's representative to Ridgecrest according to an announcement by former rep Fire Deputy Chief Billy Steers at the Nov. 2, 2022 Ridgecrest City Council Meeting. Linville has served as Fire Marshal for the past year, Steers said, as well as having held several other position.
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Woman suffering from mental health issues missing: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old woman suffering from mental health issues has been missing more than a month, according to sheriff’s officials. Maryam Sohi was last seen Sept. 29 wearing a black crop top, black Adidas pants and white Vans shoes, officials said. She’s described as white, 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy