Fertility care becomes more accessible in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The journey to motherhood has been a tough one for Bakersfield resident Ashley Antongiovanni, as it is for many. They might not talk about it.

“Infertility is one of those things where people feel uncomfortable talking about it. They feel like something is wrong with them,” Antongiovanni said.

However, Antongiovanni does talk about it.

“After we lost Amelia at 20 weeks gestation, we started trying to figure out all these ways of how to figure how to have a family of our own,” Antongiovanni said.

Antongiovanni didn’t stop trying and thought of IVF, surrogacy and more to continue her family, but the prices were steep.

“We were like, man, these prices are crazy, so we were like, there is no way we are going to be able to do this,” Antongiovanni said.

This led her to start her own company, named Amelia Molloy’s Angels , in memory of her daughter, Amelia Molloy, which helps families in Kern County who experience infertility by relieving financial stress.

“We want people to know that they are not alone in this struggle and that infertility happens to a lot more people than they actually think, and we just want to help these families. We don’t want money to be a reason why families cannot be created,” Antongiovanni said.

The need for fertility care is rising in Kern County as the number of those facing infertility increases, but it is underserved.

“There is just such a need right now. Some of the OBGYNs that I spoke to in Kern County are saying the numbers are 1 in 8. Our OBGYNs are saying it could be close to 1 in 4 at this point,” Antongiovanni said.

However, Antongiovanni is one of many stepping up to fill the gap. For example, Mate Fertility , a newly opened fertility care center, is broadening access to care in underserved central valley markets, including Kern County.

The founder of the center, Gabriel Bogner, shares that this center is changing fertility care.

“When you look at Bakersfield and the surrounding area, that’s almost two million people, and today there’s one clinic supporting upwards of two million people, which is a crazy thing to think about that’s virtually no access for a lot of people remember 20-30% of people nowadays need some type of fertility care and so mate fertility is coming in to be that second location and to be that care center,” Bogner said.

Hoping to continue providing fertility care to those in need and continue more conversations to destigmatize infertility.

