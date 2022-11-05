Read full article on original website
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Chicago high school principal suspended after a student wore a Nazi uniform to school for Halloween and performed a Nazi salute at the costume contest
Pedro Martinez, Chicago Public Schools CEO, said the incident is under investigation. He said the principal had been "removed" effective immediately.
Chicago principal suspended over goose-stepping student
A Chicago high school principal has been suspended after a student in a German military uniform goose-stepped during a Halloween costume event.
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
Jones College Prep Students Outraged After Peer Wears Suspected Nazi Uniform
Many students at Jones College Prep High School have expressed outrage after a fellow student showed up at a school Halloween event wearing a German military uniform while goose-stepping across the stage. “I immediately went into a state of shock, had a panic attack. My family is Jewish. I have...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
Chicago teacher fights to clear his name after judge dismisses allegation from a student
The allegation came from a sixth-grade boy.
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Multiple injured in Archer Heights shooting during birthday party: Chicago police
CPD said the incident was gang-related.
Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 2 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
At least nine people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 3 wounded outside nightclub
CHICAGO — One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting outside a Chicago nightclub early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting at the River North nightclub came after a fight and occurred at about 2:10 a.m., WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group...
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
East Garfield Park drive-by shooting victim Pierre Riley dies, family says
One of the victims of the Halloween night drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park that initially injured 14 has died, his family said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
Mob-style murder of Amoco executive Charles Merriam still unsolved 35 years later
It is Chicago's forgotten hit: 35 years ago, gasoline executive Charles Merriam was locked in a bitter battle to streamline Amoco gas station operations. He may have paid for it with his life.
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
Black artist's flyer for Bucktown show mistaken by some for hate group propaganda
Flyers for a Black artist's show have been mistaken by some for actual propaganda from white supremacist or hate groups.
Data: CPD took about half an hour to arrive after woman was surrounded by motorcycles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first brought you this story last Wednesday - a woman trying to drive home was surrounded by a group of people on motorcycles and ATVs on the Near North Side.Then, shots were fired at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.Witnesses questioned how long it took police to arrive at the scene, so we looked into it.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, Chicago Police told us the day we first reported on this story that it took officers six minutes to arrive at the scene. But we put in a Freedom of Information Act request,...
