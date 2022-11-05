Read full article on original website
For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022
11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
Races heating up as Tuesday election nears
LEE COUNTY - With the 2022 general election less than 48 hours away, races are heating up locally and on the state level. Officials with the Lee County Republican and Lee County Democratic parties are seeing tight races and heavy early voting. According to Lee County GOP chairman James Creen,...
Bad precedent set at City Council meeting
We talk a lot here about the right for the public to have access to elected officials. Whether it's Chapter 21 or Chapter 22 of Iowa Code, we stand by the public's right to address grievances against their representative government body - within reason. You can't go in and threaten,...
