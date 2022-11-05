Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
First concerts of the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)– It’s time to put on your dancing shoes Wiregrass, tonight you can go to the first concerts of the 2022 National Peanut Festival!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., musician Dylan Scott will be at the AllMetal Amphitheater at the festival grounds. Musician AK Senn will also be...
wdhn.com
Second day of the peanut festival and first event!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Time to rev up your engines Wiregrass, today marks the first major event at the National Peanut Festival!. Saturday starts the National Peanut Festival events with a car show, which will be from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Main gates open at 10:00 a.m. and regular...
wdhn.com
Live music at the National Peanut festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The National Peanut Festival will be having live music throughout the nine-day event. Here is a list of bands and musicians that will be playing live each day at the fairgrounds. Friday, November 4. The Rock Mob will be performing at the Food Court Stage...
WSFA
National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
wtvy.com
Talking rides at the 2022 National Peanut Festival
National Peanut Festival sensation Lew-E the Clown joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds, and he brought some entertainment and excitement with him ahead of the opening of this year's festival. Talking the 2022 National Peanut Festival with the NPF President. Updated: 4 hours ago. NPF President...
WSFA
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small business
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
wtvy.com
Daleville powwow celebrates Native American heritage
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -People in Daleville took time on November 5 and 6 to celebrate Native American Heritage. The Daleville powwow brought together members of many different tribes to share their culture. They served fry bread, while leading drum circles and traditional dances. The public was also informed on the...
wtvy.com
NPF Interview with Houston Co. Commissioner Brandon Shoupe
National Peanut Festival sensation Lew-E the Clown joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds, and he brought some entertainment and excitement with him ahead of the opening of this year's festival. Talking the 2022 National Peanut Festival with the NPF President. Updated: 11 hours ago. NPF President...
Troy Messenger
Camp stew: Going, going, gone!
The Pike County Salvation Army’s November 2022 Camp Stew Sale was, yet another, “Sold Out!” success. Donna Kidd, Service Center director, said orders were placed for 720 quarts of the “famous’ camp stew for pickup between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. By 5 p.m. most all orders had been filled. Kidd said people sometimes forget, so any orders placed but not picked up will be held for a day and then will be available for sale. Kidd expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the camp stew fundraiser. The monies raised will support the increasing needs that come with the winter season coupled with the existing needs of friends and neighbors. For information about availability of the camp stew, call 808-1069.
wdhn.com
Crash in Dothan stalls Saturday evening traffic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A car crash on South Oates Street may have slowed down your Saturday night commute. Officials were called to a critical accident in the 3300 block of South Oates Street. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle was overturned in the median. Witnesses tell...
The Extra Point: Dothan vs. Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WDHN) – Dothan clinched their spot in the postseason last week by defeating Jeff Davis, they enter the playoffs as the 4 seed in 7A region two. That seeding meant the Wolves would be on the road for the first round of the playoffs. Friday night, Dothan took on Foley, the 7A region […]
wdhn.com
A big system is moving across the nation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a few degrees above seasonal norms again with most of us bottoming our in the middle 50s under mainly clear skies. Friday brings us another gorgeous day with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Besides being on the warm side, there’s honestly no better way to start off the National Peanut Festival festivities!
Dothan runs past Foley for Class 7A playoff win
Raymon Blackmon rushed for four touchdowns to lead Dothan over Foley 42-28 on Friday night at Ivan Jones Stadium in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Blackmon finished with 19 carries for 254 yards, and Dothan rolled up 403 yards rushing. Blackmon’s 11-yard run in fourth quarter gave...
Dothan, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
JCSO: Two behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a minor
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man and woman have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor. Around 6:15 Saturday morning, Jackson County deputies responded to a call regarding a possible abduction. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back. Investigators determined […]
wtvy.com
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions. The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdhn.com
Weekend system to bring clouds and isolated showers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Clouds will build in overnight, and temperatures will stay warm as lows only fall to around 60. Saturday will be dry until the evening hours. We’ll get partial clearing that allows us to warm up into the low and middle 80s. Then, a line of showers crosses I-65 and brings light to moderate rain to the western half of our viewing area. At this point, it still looks like a mainly dry day for those at the National Peanut Festival, but be prepared for some light rain in the evening.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dothan sewer line work to begin
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday, a City contractor will begin sewer rehabilitation work. L & K Construction, a City of Dothan contractor, will begin working on sewer lines on Osceola Street, between Montezuma Avenue and North Iroquois Avenue. The sewer work will start on Monday, November 7, and...
