South Carolina State

Cunningham to hold Charleston campaign rally Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one day left before Election Day, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are making their last-minute push for votes. Democrat Joe Cunningham will make the last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” statewide tour Monday. He will make that stop from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm.
CHARLESTON, SC
9 adults injured in Pennsylvania shooting

A 4-year-old boy in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero after calling 911 when he saw his mom having a seizure. A look at pretrial confinement rates in the military in partnership with ProPublica and Texas Tribune. Reporter: Andy Pierrotti. Videojournalist: Luke Carter.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Multiple groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple groups around the Lowcountry and beyond want to help ensure you get to the polls for election day on Tuesday. There are a number of services that want to lend a hand this election season. The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation will provide free, non-partisan transportation for Election day Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
SC gas prices climb 3.5 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.25, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.93 on Sunday while the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Charleston Southern turns back Robert Morris 34-21

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — JD Moore scored two touchdowns, Charleston Southern scored the game’s first 20 points, and the Buccaneers defeated Robert Morris 34-21 on Saturday. Moore scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and his 29-yard touchdown run after an interception by Anton Williams gave the Buccaneers a 27-14 lead in the third quarter. The interception and 31-yard scoring drive came shortly after an 81-yard pick-6 by Cosey Scarebrook drew Robert Morris within 20-14.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

DOVER, Del. (Gray News) – A woman who claimed a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket won an even bigger prize the same day. According to the Delaware Lottery, the 70-year-old woman – who wished to remain anonymous – bought a winning ticket from a gas station in Newark. After about a week, she visited the lottery headquarters on Oct. 20 to claim her $100,000 prize, but her lucky day was far from over.
NEWARK, DE
Oprah spotlights SC cake as one of her ‘favorite things’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - When it comes to desserts, South Carolina is home to one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorites. Winfrey’s annual “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list for 2022 includes a sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes in the Upstate. “I’ve highlighted some...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

