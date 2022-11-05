Read full article on original website
Cunningham to hold Charleston campaign rally Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one day left before Election Day, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are making their last-minute push for votes. Democrat Joe Cunningham will make the last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” statewide tour Monday. He will make that stop from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm.
‘It’s an epidemic’: Gun violence forum brings leaders together to find solutions
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A panel of Lowcountry officials, politicians, and organization leaders gathered on Sunday evening at Burke High School to discuss problems and solutions surrounding gun deaths. Hosted by the Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council, Pastor Thomas Dixon started the event by stating that the panel members who...
9 adults injured in Pennsylvania shooting
A 4-year-old boy in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero after calling 911 when he saw his mom having a seizure. A look at pretrial confinement rates in the military in partnership with ProPublica and Texas Tribune. Reporter: Andy Pierrotti. Videojournalist: Luke Carter.
Multiple groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple groups around the Lowcountry and beyond want to help ensure you get to the polls for election day on Tuesday. There are a number of services that want to lend a hand this election season. The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation will provide free, non-partisan transportation for Election day Tuesday.
SC gas prices climb 3.5 cents over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.25, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.93 on Sunday while the...
FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed on Monday. Subtropical Storm Nicole reached maximum sustained winds near 45 mph Monday morning and is forecasted to strengthen over the next few days becoming at or near hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system could affect Lowcountry weather by week’s end
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters are keeping an eye on a system expected to develop within the next 48 hours that could bring increasing rain to the Lowcountry. An area of low pressure is developing about 100 miles north of Puerto Rico and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Live...
Charleston Southern turns back Robert Morris 34-21
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — JD Moore scored two touchdowns, Charleston Southern scored the game’s first 20 points, and the Buccaneers defeated Robert Morris 34-21 on Saturday. Moore scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and his 29-yard touchdown run after an interception by Anton Williams gave the Buccaneers a 27-14 lead in the third quarter. The interception and 31-yard scoring drive came shortly after an 81-yard pick-6 by Cosey Scarebrook drew Robert Morris within 20-14.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
DOVER, Del. (Gray News) – A woman who claimed a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket won an even bigger prize the same day. According to the Delaware Lottery, the 70-year-old woman – who wished to remain anonymous – bought a winning ticket from a gas station in Newark. After about a week, she visited the lottery headquarters on Oct. 20 to claim her $100,000 prize, but her lucky day was far from over.
Oprah spotlights SC cake as one of her ‘favorite things’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - When it comes to desserts, South Carolina is home to one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorites. Winfrey’s annual “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list for 2022 includes a sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes in the Upstate. “I’ve highlighted some...
