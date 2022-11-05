ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WKBN digital reporter honored for service in Hispanic community

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6gTf_0izSCB8D00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night in Youngstown, OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) celebrated 50 years with a gala.

The organization strives to improve the quality of life for Hispanics and others.

At that gala, they recognized our very own digital reporter, Jennifer Rodriguez.

Local business, baker brace for spiked costs during holidays

Rodriguez, who is Puerto Rican, received the Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan award “in recognition of outstanding service in the community and state of Ohio” by the Ohio Latino Affairs Commission.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is be an example and role model to those who come from the same place that I do, and from similar backgrounds. Being able to represent the Hispanic community and show young Hispanic boys and girls that you can do anything you set your mind to is a blessing and a privilege and I’m very grateful to receive this award,” Rodriguez said.

A big congratulations to Rodriguez!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Artist honors SRU student with portrait

A recent portrait of Spc. Mackenzie Shay, a Pennsylvania National Guard soldier and Slippery Rock University student from New Castle, will help the world remember her in uniform. Jonny Castro, a Philadelphia-based artist, recently created a portrait of Shay, who died in a fatal training accident on Oct. 22 in...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Highlights: Springfield vs. Warren JFK

Warren JFK slipped by Springfield Friday night with a 13-6 victory in their Division VII high school football playoff matchup. Warren JFK slipped by Springfield Friday night with a 13-6 victory in their Division VII high school football playoff matchup. Brotherly love outweighs sibling rivalry for Pappagallo’s. Before his...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
27 First News

Claude Edwards Bowman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Claude Edwards Bowman, 74, departed this life surrounded by family and friends. Claude, lovingly known to family and friends as “Buggs”, was born August 9, 1948, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was a 1966 graduate of Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 4th

Vindicator file photo / November 5, 1972 | Dr. Henry Holden, president of the Mahoning County Medical Society, greeted national and state medical society officials at the Youngstown Club 50 years ago. From left, Dr. James Sammons of Baytown, Texas, Dr. William R. Shultz of Wooster, and Dr. Maurice Lieber of Canton. The reception preceded a “Salute to the Arts” at Powers Auditorium, that celebrated the 100th anniversary of the medical society. Featured was movie star Elizabeth “Biff” Hartman, a Valley native.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

53K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy