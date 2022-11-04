Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Biden Disrespects Israel and Netanyahu After Election
Brazil and Israel held elections this week to decide on the future leaders of the countries. In Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing politician and former president of Brazil, defeated the incumbent by two million votes on October 30. US President Joe Biden called the president-elect of Brazil the following day. As featured on the US embassy in Brazil’s website, “President Biden commended the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions following free, fair, and credible elections. The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Brazil, and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combatting climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration.”
Iran Needs To Know the U.S. Will Destroy Its Nuclear Program
Iran is determined to building a nuclear weapon. The U.S. must be equally committed to stopping them.
Suddenly, a More Sober European Turn on Iran | Opinion
For decades, European officials have been the most ardent proponents of engagement with the Islamic Republic.
Washington Examiner
Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond
The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
Washington Examiner
White House walks back Biden’s pledge to ‘free Iran’ as Tehran hails new 'world order'
President Joe Biden’s pledge to “free Iran” did not reflect a plan for a direct move against the regime, according to a senior White House official. “The president was expressing our solidarity with the protesters, as he's been doing, quite frankly, from the very outset,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “It's going to be — and it should be — up to the people of Iran to determine their future. And that hasn't changed.”
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Venezuelan asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico plead to be admitted to U.S.
Venezuelan families who came to the U.S. border to request asylum but are now facing Title 42 expulsions if they walk across the Rio Grande on Wednesday sent the Biden administration a message: “Help us.”
Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defeats Republican Joe Pinion in his fight to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York, will keep the Senate majority leader mantle if Democrats maintain control.
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
‘Listen to the people’: Cracks appear within Iran’s ruling elite over protest movement
Fractures are appearing within Iran’s ruling political elite over a nationwide popular uprising that has lasted more than seven weeks and challenged the Islamic Republic like rarely before in its 43 years of existence. The rifts so far are less potentially cataclysmic than the splits that appeared within the political and clerical ruling classes following the 2009 outpouring of popular mass protests triggered by the disputed reelection of a hardline president. It also remains unclear whether any moderation in tone reflects shifting policy or empty gestures by a spooked leadership aimed at calming tempers and slowing down protests.“I hope security...
Russian Pundit Says Men Over 40 Too Damaged by 'Constant' Drinking To Fight
He also suggested younger men should be sent into battle as the government would not need to pay widows and children should they die.
NBC News
U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea
The U.S. deployed a supersonic bomber to North Korea for the first time in five years, taking part in the final day of a vast U.S.-South Korean military exercise. The B1 heavy bombers came as a response to an unprecedented barrage of missile tests by North Korea, where more than 30 weapons were fired.Nov. 5, 2022.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
World
A new criminal organization controls the destinies of migrants from Venezuela to Chile
Mariela Brito, 51, arrived in Chile in mid-October. She was resting at a migrant shelter in Colchane, near the border with Bolivia, following a weeklong journey through five countries across South America. Brito had started her trip the week prior in her native country, Venezuela, where she had been working...
americanmilitarynews.com
China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
'Never again': Ukraine bolsters defences by Belarus-Russia border
Crouching in his hidden lookout on the edge of a forest, a Ukrainian border guard scans the horizon to the border with Russia and Belarus just a few kilometres to the north. A three-way crossing shaped like a 'Y', it points northwest into Belarus and northeast into Russia with Ukraine to the south.
‘We all want to leave’: poverty, not crime, fuels the urge to flee Albania
In the north, there’s no work. In the capital, corruption blocks young people’s progress. It’s no surprise there’s an exodus
China’s Shadowy Spaceplane Drops Mystery Package in Orbit
The Chinese space program has dropped a surprise—and mysterious—object in Earth’s orbit, driving speculation about the nature of the payload.China launched a spaceplane on Aug. 4 using its Long March 2F rocket, and it has been in orbit for roughly three months, SpaceNews reports. Its trajectory has been closely associated with an unknown payload. The U.S. Space Force initially tracked the object near the spaceplane, after which Space-Track.org, an orbital objects database, logged an entry for it on Oct. 21.The origins of the package are still unknown, and China has yet to make a statement about it. Harvard University astronomer...
Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"
BRUSSELS (AP) — New Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is coming to Brussels on Thursday — and it’s not the ordinary kind of visit by the leader of a European Union founding nation seeking to renew unshakable bonds with the 27-nation bloc. For some, it brings the Trojan Horse of the far right into the walls of the EU, just as the bloc faces crises on many fronts. For others, it’s a case of the EU applying the dictum: keep your friends close but your enemies closer. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots and she has governed since Oct. 22 along with anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and former Conservative Premier Silvio Berlusconi. The latter only recently vaunted his connections to his friend Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he exchanged vodka and Lambrusco wine. It’s enough to send shivers down the spine of many EU legislators and officials, who fear the rule of law and revered principles of Western liberal democracy could be hollowed out from within as yet another EU nation turns smartly to the right.
straightarrownews.com
Election security threats: Disinformation, account hijacking, voter intimidation
The midterm elections have arrived. Democrats and Republicans are fighting in every state for control of the U.S. House and Senate. But as voters cast their ballots, they should stay mindful of three election security threats. Election disinformation. U.S. officials are on alert for false announcements of rescheduled elections from...
