Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County's federal rental assistance grant cut again, this time by $900,000
After returning $1.1 million in federal rental assistance funds last year because of processing delays, Yakima County saw a $900,000 reduction in those funds this year. The federal rental assistance was part of COVID-19 relief funds. Yakima County was the only county in the state to have to return funds last year.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County turning on green lights for veterans
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Ahead of Veterans Day, the Benton County Courthouse and Administration Building will be lit up in green as part of Operation Green Light from November, 7, through 13. Operation Green Light is a new collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo), to support veterans and to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Selah-Moxee Irrigation District's water auction closes Nov. 15
An online auction for senior water rights and water leases in the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District closes Nov. 15. The district is selling 382 acre-feet of water and offering 5,950 acre-feet for lease. The surplus of water is the result of improved water conservation and land taken out of production over the years, said Nathan Draper, who oversees the district.
Benton County puts out request for proposal for crisis recovery center
KENNEWICK, Wash. — “It seems like nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, and then all the sudden it’s just everything’s going to go at once,” Deputy County Administrator with Benton County Matt Rasmussen said. Years in the making, the Behavioral Health Crisis Recovery Center still has a way to go. But, opening up the request for proposal process or ‘RFP’ Rasmussen said,...
kpq.com
City of Quincy Saves 260 Million Gallons Originally Designated to Cool Microsoft’s Data Centers
The City of Quincy saved over 260 million gallons of potable water originally reserved for Microsoft’s data centers for cooling. The city entered a contract with the Bureau of Reclamation and an agreement with the Quincy Irrigation District to find a different water source for the centers. In June...
Yakima Herald Republic
City manager fires Sunnyside police chief, places commander on leave pending investigation
Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera has been fired and a commander on the force has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation, City Manager Elizabeth Alba said in a Monday news release. Alba cited increasing crime, officer-involved shootings and reports of misconduct from within the department as reasons for...
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
Fire crews from the Tri-Cities, Benton County battle overnight house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A family of four is safe after a house fire early Sunday morning in Kennewick. Authorities said a 911 hang-up call led dispatchers to call back and learned the person’s home was on fire. It happened on the 2300 block of West 1st Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire &...
Storm Damage, Power Failures Throughout Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities throughout the Tri-Cities reported trees falling on houses, trees blocking roads, trailers flipped and thousands without power after a major windstorm blew through the area last night. Crews from the Benton County Roads Department spent much of Friday night cleaning up the debris. The Benton PUD...
nbcrightnow.com
Veterans honored today in West Richland
The 23rd Annual West Richland Veteran's Day Parade was held today near Flat Top Park in West Richland. The community gathered to show their support for veterans and thank them for their service. One veteran who was honored was 90-year-old Benton City native and Korean war vet Calvin W. Stafford.
nbcrightnow.com
Sunnyside Police Chief fired
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera has been fired. According to a City of Sunnyside press release, Escalera had been Chief since May, 2014. "I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of the Police Department, the City as a whole, and the community of Sunnyside," said Elizabeth Alba, Sunnyside City Mangager.
KING-5
Why some forest land fared better in the Schneider Springs wildfire
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Forest managers with the Washington Department of Natural Resources and US Forest Service say they saw differences in how treated land fared in the 2021 Schneider Springs Fire versus untreated forests. They're hopeful it can help guide policy in a way that protects forests for...
FOX 11 and 41
The importance of shredding documents, according to Numerica
KENNEWICK, Wash. – NonStop Local is once again hosting Shred Days, offering the community a safe method to get rid of unwanted documents. On Friday, November 4, we will be collecting your documents in both Tri-Cities and Yakima from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Tri-Cities, you can attend...
Wind storm causes damage across Benton, Franklin Counties
BENTON CO., Wash – People of Benton and Franklin Counties were left cleaning up the mess in the wake of a powerful wind storm Friday night. Downed trees in the street blocked traffic in some areas. Some trees fell over onto structures, or power lines, causing thousands of people to go without power in the overnight hours. Some were still...
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Don't we ever learn anything around here?
To the editor — Yakima seems to shun learning. Forget for a moment that Yakima County has the lowest percentage of high school graduates and bachelor’s degrees in the state. Yes, we undervalue education, but we don't even learn from our life experiences. Exhibit A: YH-R just mirrored...
ifiberone.com
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
KIMA TV
Man robs bank in downtown Yakima, police say arrested within minutes
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Police have confirmed a man robbed a bank in downtown Yakima on Wednesday evening. They say a 34-year-old man went into Banner Bank at 502 W Yakima Ave. at about 4:50 p.m. He then handed a note to the teller demanding cash. He was caught within minutes,...
andnowuknow.com
Stemilt Breaks Ground on New Pear Packing Line; West Mathison Shares
WENATCHEE, WA - Brace yourself for the latest news from Stemilt. The supplier is expanding its footprint in an innovative way, recently breaking ground on its newest pear line facility. The facility will be equipped with automated packing systems, defect sorting, and robotic palletizing that create greater efficiencies for the grower.
Man arrested after chase, crash and shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A man was arrested Friday after a shooting in Yakima. The call for help came in just after 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting at the intersection of 80th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard. When officers with the Yakima Police Department got to the scene, they said two vehicles had crashed and they found a...
