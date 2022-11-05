ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County's federal rental assistance grant cut again, this time by $900,000

After returning $1.1 million in federal rental assistance funds last year because of processing delays, Yakima County saw a $900,000 reduction in those funds this year. The federal rental assistance was part of COVID-19 relief funds. Yakima County was the only county in the state to have to return funds last year.
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County turning on green lights for veterans

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Ahead of Veterans Day, the Benton County Courthouse and Administration Building will be lit up in green as part of Operation Green Light from November, 7, through 13. Operation Green Light is a new collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo), to support veterans and to...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Selah-Moxee Irrigation District's water auction closes Nov. 15

An online auction for senior water rights and water leases in the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District closes Nov. 15. The district is selling 382 acre-feet of water and offering 5,950 acre-feet for lease. The surplus of water is the result of improved water conservation and land taken out of production over the years, said Nathan Draper, who oversees the district.
SELAH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County puts out request for proposal for crisis recovery center

KENNEWICK, Wash. — “It seems like nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, and then all the sudden it’s just everything’s going to go at once,” Deputy County Administrator with Benton County Matt Rasmussen said. Years in the making, the Behavioral Health Crisis Recovery Center still has a way to go. But, opening up the request for proposal process or ‘RFP’ Rasmussen said,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties

BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Storm Damage, Power Failures Throughout Tri-Cities

(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities throughout the Tri-Cities reported trees falling on houses, trees blocking roads, trailers flipped and thousands without power after a major windstorm blew through the area last night. Crews from the Benton County Roads Department spent much of Friday night cleaning up the debris. The Benton PUD...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Veterans honored today in West Richland

The 23rd Annual West Richland Veteran's Day Parade was held today near Flat Top Park in West Richland. The community gathered to show their support for veterans and thank them for their service. One veteran who was honored was 90-year-old Benton City native and Korean war vet Calvin W. Stafford.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside Police Chief fired

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera has been fired. According to a City of Sunnyside press release, Escalera had been Chief since May, 2014. "I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of the Police Department, the City as a whole, and the community of Sunnyside," said Elizabeth Alba, Sunnyside City Mangager.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KING-5

Why some forest land fared better in the Schneider Springs wildfire

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Forest managers with the Washington Department of Natural Resources and US Forest Service say they saw differences in how treated land fared in the 2021 Schneider Springs Fire versus untreated forests. They're hopeful it can help guide policy in a way that protects forests for...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

The importance of shredding documents, according to Numerica

KENNEWICK, Wash. – NonStop Local is once again hosting Shred Days, offering the community a safe method to get rid of unwanted documents. On Friday, November 4, we will be collecting your documents in both Tri-Cities and Yakima from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Tri-Cities, you can attend...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Don't we ever learn anything around here?

To the editor — Yakima seems to shun learning. Forget for a moment that Yakima County has the lowest percentage of high school graduates and bachelor’s degrees in the state. Yes, we undervalue education, but we don't even learn from our life experiences. Exhibit A: YH-R just mirrored...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
andnowuknow.com

Stemilt Breaks Ground on New Pear Packing Line; West Mathison Shares

WENATCHEE, WA - Brace yourself for the latest news from Stemilt. The supplier is expanding its footprint in an innovative way, recently breaking ground on its newest pear line facility. The facility will be equipped with automated packing systems, defect sorting, and robotic palletizing that create greater efficiencies for the grower.
WENATCHEE, WA

