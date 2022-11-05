SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera has been fired. According to a City of Sunnyside press release, Escalera had been Chief since May, 2014. "I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of the Police Department, the City as a whole, and the community of Sunnyside," said Elizabeth Alba, Sunnyside City Mangager.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO