Indianapolis, IN

ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bulls Have No Answers for Fred VanVleet in Loss to Raptors

The Chicago Bulls continued their two-game road trip Sunday evening facing off against the Toronto Raptors. They had to do so without Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, and Coby White. The short-handed Bulls traded baskets with the Raptors throughout the game, but Rockford, Illinois, native Fred VanVleet led the way for Toronto, beating Chicago 113-104.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense

10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Oklahoman

Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Is Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?

Zach LaVine has so far missed three games this season after having a successful left knee surgery in late May, again leaving this Chicago Bulls team scrambling for a potential second scorer to pair up with forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. With Chicago holding a 5-5 record and about to start the first game of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, fans likely want to know: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Brogdon leads stellar bench effort in 123-119 win

The Boston Celtics weren't able to make enough clutch plays late in Wednesday night's overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They did a much better job finishing the game Friday night in a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Celtics led by as many as 14 points but the Bulls, as expected, made a fourth-quarter run and trimmed Boston's lead to 114-112 with 1:05 remaining.
BOSTON, MA

