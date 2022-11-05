Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Buddy Hield shoots well, Chris Duarte suffers injury as Pacers beat Heat
INDIANAPOLIS -- A hot first half was enough for the Pacers to overcome a sluggish second half and survive the Miami Heat 101-99. Here are three observations as the Pacers moved back to within a game of .500. Chris Duarte leaves with injury Duarte limped to the locker room with help from a pair...
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Yardbarker
Bulls Have No Answers for Fred VanVleet in Loss to Raptors
The Chicago Bulls continued their two-game road trip Sunday evening facing off against the Toronto Raptors. They had to do so without Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, and Coby White. The short-handed Bulls traded baskets with the Raptors throughout the game, but Rockford, Illinois, native Fred VanVleet led the way for Toronto, beating Chicago 113-104.
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
Is Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?
Zach LaVine has so far missed three games this season after having a successful left knee surgery in late May, again leaving this Chicago Bulls team scrambling for a potential second scorer to pair up with forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. With Chicago holding a 5-5 record and about to start the first game of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, fans likely want to know: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Brogdon leads stellar bench effort in 123-119 win
The Boston Celtics weren't able to make enough clutch plays late in Wednesday night's overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They did a much better job finishing the game Friday night in a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Celtics led by as many as 14 points but the Bulls, as expected, made a fourth-quarter run and trimmed Boston's lead to 114-112 with 1:05 remaining.
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
Luka Doncic extends 30-point streak as Mavs top Raptors
Luka Doncic scored 35 points and made some history as the Dallas Mavericks held on to defeat the visiting Toronto
Comments / 0