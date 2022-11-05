ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Iowa high school football final scores from Friday's state playoff quarterfinals

By Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YO6zY_0izSBnVu00

Quarterfinal winners advance to the state semifinals next week at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Class 5A

  • Dowling Catholic 41, Waukee Northwest 7
  • Johnston 23, Ankeny 13
  • Southeast Polk 41, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0
  • Valley, W.D.M. 27, Cedar Falls 13

Iowa high school football semifinal matchups announced

Class 4A

  • Carlisle 56, Iowa City Liberty 28
  • C.R. Xavier 23, Indianola 6
  • Lewis Central 47, Glenwood 24
  • North Scott 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Class 3A

  • ADM 68, North Polk 42
  • Harlan Community 55, Nevada 7
  • Humboldt 34, Independence 26
  • Mount Vernon 17, Solon 0

Class 2A

  • Central Lyon-George Little Rock 42, West Lyon 7
  • OABCIG 19, Spirit Lake 0
  • Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 41, Crestwood, Cresco 6
  • Williamsburg 35, Centerville 0

Class 1A

  • Underwood 47, Pella Christian 28
  • Van Meter 45, Sigourney Keota 0
  • West Branch 27, MFL Mar Mac 24
  • West Sioux 42, Western Christian 14

Class A

  • Grundy Center 20, East Buchanan 6
  • Lynnville-Sully 20, AHSTW 0
  • West Hancock 52, North Linn 21
  • Woodbury Central 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24

8 Man (Thursday's games)

  • Lenox 32, Fremont Mills, Tabor 8
  • Newell-Fonda 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
  • St. Mary's, Remsen 63, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14
  • WACO, Wayland 52, Montezuma 7

