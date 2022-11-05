ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Woman struck and killed while crossing Boulder Highway in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was struck by a car and killed as she crossed Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to authorities. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol responded to a collision reported around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway near the Lamb Boulevard/Desert Inn Road intersection, Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas police to launch two day pedestrian safety event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division is focusing on pedestrian safety during a recent two-day event, which kicks off Thursday. On Thursday, November 10th, and Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, the department will have extra officers concentrated on school zones (Elementary, Middle & High Schools) and high-risk crosswalks across North Las Vegas.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police investigate report of shots heard near Clark High School

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on lockdown as police investigate a report of shots heard in the area Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road, on a report of shots heard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shooting in North Las Vegas leaves 2 juveniles hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured. At about 6:30 p.m., police received reports of a shooting near the 900 block of Shade End. Authorities said both juveniles were transported to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds. One...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police provide update on two recent officer-involved shootings

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department released new information on two fatal officer-involved shootings, which occurred within hours of each other last Friday. The first shooting happened on the same day and began at around 12:21 p.m. Police say 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez was wanted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday. According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all. The city says the giveaway will...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

