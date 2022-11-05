VIDEO: WWE's Becky Lynch appears as Cyndi Lauper on 'Young Rock'

Billed as Rebecca Quin, Lynch made her Young Rock debut on Friday's episode.

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Becky Lynch made her "Young Rock" debut on Friday's episode, playing Cyndi Lauper.

Billed as Rebecca Quin, Lynch's series debut as Lauper came during a scene set at a WrestleMania I party, with other attendees including Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, and Liberace.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted a video of Lynch's performance as Lauper, later saying that the scene was based on a real interaction between Johnson and Lauper at a similar party.

The video, including Lynch delivering Lauper's trademark Brooklyn accent:

Rock's comments on meeting Lauper, and Lynch's performance:

Johnson also tweeted that he was "proud" of Lynch's performance on the show:

Lynch's dialogue coach for the series also tweeted praise of the star's turn as Lauper:

Lynch tweeted:

Season 3 of Young Rock is airing Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time as part of a comedy block on NBC, head-to-head with WWE SmackDown on Fox.

Lynch is currently out of WWE action after suffering a separated shoulder at SummerSlam on July 30.