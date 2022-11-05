VIDEO: WWE's Becky Lynch appears as Cyndi Lauper on 'Young Rock'
Billed as Rebecca Quin, Lynch made her Young Rock debut on Friday's episode.
Becky Lynch made her "Young Rock" debut on Friday's episode, playing Cyndi Lauper.
Billed as Rebecca Quin, Lynch's series debut as Lauper came during a scene set at a WrestleMania I party, with other attendees including Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, and Liberace.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted a video of Lynch's performance as Lauper, later saying that the scene was based on a real interaction between Johnson and Lauper at a similar party.
The video, including Lynch delivering Lauper's trademark Brooklyn accent:
Rock's comments on meeting Lauper, and Lynch's performance:
Johnson also tweeted that he was "proud" of Lynch's performance on the show:
Lynch's dialogue coach for the series also tweeted praise of the star's turn as Lauper:
Lynch tweeted:
Season 3 of Young Rock is airing Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time as part of a comedy block on NBC, head-to-head with WWE SmackDown on Fox.
Lynch is currently out of WWE action after suffering a separated shoulder at SummerSlam on July 30.
