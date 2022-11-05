ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: WWE's Becky Lynch appears as Cyndi Lauper on 'Young Rock'

By Ethan Renner
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ua66z_0izSBFhK00

Billed as Rebecca Quin, Lynch made her Young Rock debut on Friday's episode.

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Becky Lynch made her "Young Rock" debut on Friday's episode, playing Cyndi Lauper.

Billed as Rebecca Quin, Lynch's series debut as Lauper came during a scene set at a WrestleMania I party, with other attendees including Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, and Liberace.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted a video of Lynch's performance as Lauper, later saying that the scene was based on a real interaction between Johnson and Lauper at a similar party.

The video, including Lynch delivering Lauper's trademark Brooklyn accent:

Rock's comments on meeting Lauper, and Lynch's performance:

Johnson also tweeted that he was "proud" of Lynch's performance on the show:

Lynch's dialogue coach for the series also tweeted praise of the star's turn as Lauper:

Lynch tweeted:

Season 3 of Young Rock is airing Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time as part of a comedy block on NBC, head-to-head with WWE SmackDown on Fox.

Lynch is currently out of WWE action after suffering a separated shoulder at SummerSlam on July 30.

As promised, Val Chmerkovskiy is back on “Dancing with the Stars” this week. The pro missed last week’s Halloween Night after testing positive for COVID-19 but vowed to be back for ’90s Night — and he is. Both he and the show confirmed his return over the weekend on Instagram. “HE’S BACK! Very happy to say that @valentin is healthy and has returned to rehearsals. He will be in the #DWTS ballroom Monday with @gabby.windey for #90sNight.  #DWTS,” read a post on the show’s official page, along with two photos of Chmerkovskiy and Gabbey Windey in rehearsals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing...
