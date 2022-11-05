Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Coroner Called To Lower Mount Bethel Crash: Report
A serious crash involving two vehicles brought the Northampton County Coroner’s Office to the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, 69 News reports. The crash occurred 1:40 p.m. at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road, closing the area for investigation, the Lower Mt Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company said. According to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner...
fox29.com
Police: Car overturns after 3 vehicles crash on Route 70 in Cherry Hill; victims hospitalized
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Disastrous scenes were left on a popular highway in South Jersey after three vehicles collided early Sunday morning. Police say three cars, one SUV and two sedans, crash on Route 70 near Donahue Avenue in Cherry Hill. Each vehicle sustained extensive damage as one car was...
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
southjerseyobserver.com
Shamong Woman Charged With DWI & Causing Fatal Collision in Medford Lakes
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Medford Lakes Police Chief Robert Dugan Jr. announced on November 3, 2022 that a 58-year-old Shamong woman has been charged with driving while impaired and causing the death of a teenage motorist earlier this year during a head-on collision in Medford Lakes. Theresa...
1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting, crash in Rhawnhurst
A man was killed and another remains in extremely critical condition after both were shot in the head in Philadelphia Sunday night, police said.
therealdeal.com
New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson
The owner of a Point Pleasant real estate firm is accused of setting fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business, causing more than $1 million in damages. Toms River resident Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty is facing four counts of second-degree arson in connection with the late-September incident, Patch.com reported.
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
Bucks Driver Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Crash: Report
A Bucks County woman is facing a felony charge after police say she struck a pedestrian and did not stop to help him earlier this year. Authorities were called to the 6900 block of Bristol Pike just after 11 p.m. on April 8, where they discovered the body of 51-year-old Ronald Grishaber of Trenton, New Jersey, the Courier Times reported.
Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say
The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
Newark Police Department searching for missing woman
By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Princeton police seek public assistance in ongoing investigation
Princeton police are looking to speak to the driver of a white colored SUV that was observed at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 4 traveling north on Walnut Lane in the area of Guyot Avenue. The vehicle in question is possibly a newer model Acura. Police would like to speak with...
Two Dead In I-287 Crash
Two people were killed in an accident on Interstate 287 Thursday, Nov. 3 in Somerset County, authorities said. The vehicle struck a guardrail and a bridge support near milepost 17.5 in Bridgewater around 3:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The accident is under investigation. to follow...
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
Couple Dead In I-287 Crash
A Texas couple was killed in an accident on Interstate 287 Thursday, Nov. 3 in Somerset County, authorities said. A Honda CRV heading south veered off the road to the right and struck a guardrail and a concrete bridge support pillar near milepost 17.5 in Bridgewater around 3:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
Woman Airlifted After Falling Off Horse In Hunterdon County Cornfield
A woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after falling off of a horse in Hunterdon County Friday morning, state police said. Troopers responded to the accident in a cornfield near School House and Airport Roads in Alexandria just before 9:55 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com. The woman...
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
Court upholds case against man who attacked woman, left her for dead
Warning: This article includes graphic details of violence and sexual assault. A state appeals court has upheld the case against a Willingboro man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Camden, then cutting her throat and leaving her for dead in a vacant lot. The woman survived. Andre Wesley, 35,...
