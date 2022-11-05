Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are on the horizon. This month, on November 18, Scarlet and Violet will be in the hands of aspiring champions all over. However, it’s the leaking period. Players who want to avoid spoilers should be wary and heed the advice here. For those who want to avoid spoilers, stay away from any piece that has the word “leak” in it. For those who are still reading this, Tauros is back and with new forms–possibly as many as three of them. This piece will go over the details of Paldean Tauros in Scarlet and Violet.

18 HOURS AGO