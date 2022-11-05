Read full article on original website
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Starter Evolution Leaks
Back in July, a leaker named “Kaka” posted details about the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet starter evolution leaks. With the titles releasing this month it’s good to refresh players on what Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco’s final evolutions could potentially look like. If the leaks are correct then all three of the starter Pokémon resemble entertainers.
Paldean Tauros Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are on the horizon. This month, on November 18, Scarlet and Violet will be in the hands of aspiring champions all over. However, it’s the leaking period. Players who want to avoid spoilers should be wary and heed the advice here. For those who want to avoid spoilers, stay away from any piece that has the word “leak” in it. For those who are still reading this, Tauros is back and with new forms–possibly as many as three of them. This piece will go over the details of Paldean Tauros in Scarlet and Violet.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
When Can I Play Pokemon Scarlet?
Pokemon trainers all over the world are in anticipation of the release of Game Freak’s Pokemon Scarlet. Here’s everything gamers should make note of before Pokemon Scarlet’s launch worldwide on November 18, 2022. Launch Times. Although the title launches on November 18 here are the exact times...
TFT Set 8 Leaks: Potentially All Champions and Traits Leaked
TFT Set 8 is coming soon and with it a brand new group of champions and traits. As per usual, some of the traits and champions are known ahead of time. There are some reveals by Riot Games and then some leaks. The interesting part about these leaks, is that they are much further ahead than they have been in the past. Here are the latest on the potentially major TFT Set 8 Leaks of all of the Champions and Traits.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED Console Is Back in Stock
Following the debut of a Splatoon 3 special edition Nintendo Switch OLED console in August, Nintendo opened up pre-orders for a new design based on the upcoming video games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They sold out quickly, but today, November 4th, is the launch date for the console and it is now back in stock at several retailers.
Is God of War Ragnarok Coming To PC?
With the title soon releasing on not only the Playstation 5 but also the Playstation 4 gamers can’t help but ask if God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC. While the original launch date for God of War Ragnarok is set for November 9, 2022, that release date is only meant for Playstation 5 and even Playstation 4 users. Officially confirmed by Sony, this entry into the God Of War franchise will not be exclusive any longer. The game will release for PC users at least a year after the PS5 and PS4 versions are released. No official date has been given and it is uncertain what launcher the title will be arriving upon.
New League of Legends Space Groove Skins Get Groovy
Just like that, it is nearing the end of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding to a relatively newer skin line already with the Space Groove skins. The seven champions getting new skins are Gragas, Lissandra, Nami (Prestige), Ornn, Taric, Teemo and Twisted Fate. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Space Groove Skins.
What is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra Release Date?
The newest hero for Overwatch 2 was just revealed during the Overwatch League Grand Finals in Anaheim on November 4, 2022. Many had thought that it might be Mauga or the tank Omnic from Baptiste’s story. Well, some people were right. It is an Omnic, the new leader of the war again humanity. Ramattra will join as the next tank hero in Overwatch 2. Here is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra release date.
IGN
Sony Follows Microsoft Xbox by Hiking Prices of PlayStation 5 Series Consoles in India; All You Need to Know
A day after Xbox hiked prices of its various gaming controllers, accessories and console, its competitor PlayStation has followed suit by increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 as well. As spotted by Indian Console Gamers, the ShopAtSC website now features the PlayStation 5 at an increased price of Rs....
The Interesting Story Behind Sega Genesis' Online Capabilities
Gamers who were around in the early '90s may remember the heated competition that took place between the Sega Genesis and Nintendo SNES. Nintendo was the reigning king of gaming at the time and Sega was seen as the young upstart company challenging Nintendo for the throne. To this end, Sega launched several aggressive ad campaigns aimed at convincing prospective buyers that it had the superior gaming system. These largely focused on technical specifications, such as the much-touted and little understood Blast Processing, but Sega and Nintendo also competed in another arena: attachable accessories.
Pokemon Smoliv Evolution Potentially Leaked
One of the first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was Smoliv. This little olive-looking Pokemon captured the hearts of many fans all around the world. It has a very interesting typing in Grass and Normal. It is also confirmed to be used by Nemona, who will be doing the Gym Challenge leg of the game with the player’s character. The evolution for this Pokemon may have been leaked though. Here is a potential look at the Smoliv Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
What is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 End Date?
The League of Legends preseason is always an interesting time. It is when the Riot Devs show off everything that they have been working on for the next League of Legends year. Sometimes this includes changes to the map, the addition of Elemental Dragons and most commonly, changes to items. But what is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 End Date? Here is how long players have to test things out in the Preseason..
What is the March of the Lich King Release Date?
There’s a new hero class heading to Hearthstone, and it is one many longtime players will be familiar with. On Tuesday November 1, Hearthstone announced it’s newest expansion March of the Lich King. In the new expansion is a new hero class, new cards, new keywords and new cosmetics for players to collect. The great news is that players won’t have to wait long for the new Hearthstone content. The March of the Lich King release date is set for December 6.
People Who've Signed An NDA That's Since Expired, Tell Us Your Secrets And Stories
Tell us what you agreed not to disclose...until after the expiration date, of course.
Ramattra Revealed as the Newest Tank in Overwatch 2
As viewers tuned in to watch the best teams in the Overwatch League battle it out for the championship belt, the Overwatch team revealed an exciting new addition to the Overwatch roster. On Friday November 4, the Overwatch team showcased Ramattra as the newest tank in Overwatch 2. The newest character will be the fourth new character to enter into the sequel to Overwatch.
Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass Part 2 Arrives
Three days after Tundra Esports claimed (and then lost) the Aegis, Valve released an announcement regarding the Battle Pass. As promised, the new version of the Battle Pass comes in two parts, and the time is nigh. With the Swag Bag offering a free Battle Pass to everyone, Part 2 looks much more appealing than before. Here’s what fans have in store for them with the Battle Pass: Part 2.
Dong-Hyun “Proper” Kim Named 2022 Overwatch League MVP
Winning a Role Star award is impressive for a rookie in the Overwatch League. Then coming away with the Rookie of the Year award is another monumental feat for a young rising star. However Dong-hyun “Proper” Kim is not just any rising star. On Friday November 4, moments before the Lower-Bracket finals, Proper was crowned the 2022 Overwatch League MVP. Proper becomes the first player ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year.
The OWL Grand Finals Experience
Three seasons. It has been three seasons since the fans lit up an area with cheers for their favorite teams who are fighting to win it all. For many fans, this was the first experience going to the Grand Finals or any Overwatch League match. And for those who had gone, it was a throwback to the old BALA days of the community. Here is a look at the experience at the Anaheim Convention Center for the OWL Season 5 Grand Finals.
Ars Technica
Bungie to PS5 owners: Stop playing the old PS4 version of Destiny 2 already
Destiny 2 developer Bungie says a "notable" number of PS5 owners are still playing the worse-looking PS4 version of the game on their high-end console hardware. Bungie first offered a free PS5 update for the PS4 version of Destiny 2 in late 2020, shortly after the console's release. To take advantage of that update, though, PS5 owners need to go through a few steps to find and manually download the PS5-specific files, as outlined in a Bungie support page and a PlayStation Support page.
