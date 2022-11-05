LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Clouds are gradually building in across Texoma, becoming mostly cloudy for a majority of the area by this afternoon. This will ultimately influence how warm we get later today in Southwest Oklahoma, which could range anywhere between the low to upper 60s, with places in North Texas getting as warm as the low 70s. Isolated showers and storms will build in from the south during the mid/late afternoon and early evening, continuing into the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO