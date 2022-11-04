LeBron James reacts to an instantly iconic photo of Kevin Durant

Without Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry or a permanent head coach in place, the Brooklyn Nets had no issues on the floor Friday night in Washington D.C., where Kevin Durant put on a show in his hometown.

Durant scored 28 points and the Nets held the Wizards to just 29 points in the second half in a 128-86 blowout that included one of Durant’s best-ever highlights.

Late in the first quarter, Durant drove to the bucket and crossed over Washington’s Daniel Gafford, leaving his defender doing a split as he fell to the ground.

The moment made for a stellar still photograph, and even Lakers star LeBron James was blown away.