Greensboro, NC

kiss951.com

Another Lottery Winner In China Grove North Carolina

Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started yelling out loud at work when his ticket revealed a $500,000 Cashword scratch-off winnings. Cunningham said, “everyone, rushed in, asking me what happened.” Cunningham bought his lucky $10 ticket from Rose Mart BP on South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $355,053. Cunningham, a logistics manager and will have a wonderful holiday this year.
CHINA GROVE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cash vs Credit: Only one has 'Price Protection'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday sales forecast is out and the National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend between $262 and $267 billion online alone. That doesn't include the money folks will spend in-store. While in-store shopping has been going down, this year, experts believe inflation will drive more folks to the stores.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Drivers goes through two Greensboro homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car crashed into two houses Sunday in Greensboro. Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive. "I think I'm just in shock," said LaTasha Henry. Neighbors still can't believe...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
GREENSBORO, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Randolph County, NC

See picturesque river valleys, pristine wilderness locations, and other beautiful sights that make Randolph County, North Carolina, known to many. Even though Randolph County is a part of the biggest metropolitan area in the state, it still has numerous environmental attractions. Its prime natural location is why this county is...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: What a day!!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of you may have seen my post on Wednesday n my Facebook page. The empty bottle of Motrin because both of my younger two kids got a flu-like thingy and my wife had to have outpatient surgery...on the same day!. So here's how it went.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What to buy in November: TVs, earbuds & an outside pizza oven

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re shocked by prices on nearly everything recently, you’re not alone. But with the early holiday shopping season already underway, there’s some good news: November is traditionally the best month to find big discounts on many products. Consumer Reports found deals on some of its top-tested items to help kick-start your holiday shopping season and save you some money.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

