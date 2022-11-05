Rockets, Pistons, Magic, Kings, And Pelicans Have The Highest Chances Of Getting Victor Wembanyama Right Now

Victor Wembanyama is set to enter the NBA next year and as of now, the Rockets, Pistons, Magic, Kings, and Pelicans have the best chances at landing him.

Credit: Fadeaway World

All the drama and chaos in the NBA right now has completely taken the focus away from Victor Wembanyama. It was around this time a month ago that Wembanyama dazzled the NBA world as the Frenchman was outstanding in two games against G League Ignite, which showed just why he is a lock to be the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama is a generational talent and is the most hyped-up prospect since LeBron James. Provided he stays healthy, there is no reason why he won't be one of the most dominant forces in the league for over a decade. The players know just how good he can be, too, with Kevin Durant saying that the league is in trouble when the Frenchman comes in. LeBron James went past all the unicorn talk by saying Wembanyama is more like an alien , and some lucky franchise is going to land this man next year.

The Teams With The Highest Chances Of Getting Victor Wembanyama Right Now

After Wembanyama's displays against G League Ignite, Commissioner Adam Silver came out and said he doesn't want teams to tank for him , but we all knew that wasn't going to stop anyone. Rather surprisingly, however, two teams who many had penciled in as frontrunners to land Wembanyama in the Jazz and Spurs, have gotten off to excellent starts, which means we have some new contenders for the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

"The highest chance to get Victor Wembanyama right now in the draft lottery:



Rockets: 26.5%

Pistons: 14.0%

Magic: 14.0%

Kings: 10.5%

Pelicans: 9.0%"

The Rockets have the worst record in the league right now as they are 1-8, and if they do get that first pick, then they would be adding Wembanyama to an already impressive young core of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kevin Porter Jr. The Pistons would be pairing him with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, while a duo of Paolo Banchero and Wembanyama would be something special in Orlando. He might even be the man to finally lift the Kings out of mediocrity, but undoubtedly the most intriguing scenario is if he ends up on the Pelicans.

They are swapping picks with the Lakers because of the Anthony Davis trade, and if they get that first pick, that might be it for the rest of the league. Pairing Wembanyama with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and the other good pieces on the Pelicans would make them a juggernaut for the years to come. Perhaps for once, the rest of the league might be cheering on the Lakers so that the Pelicans don't strike gold in the lottery.