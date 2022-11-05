Read full article on original website
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update
UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
Twitter sued for mass layoffs with zero notice days after Elon Musk's takeover
Twitter Inc. was sued Thursday for a plan abruptly eliminating 3,700 jobs, just days after Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company.
More than a million Twitter accounts have been deactivated or suspended in the week since Elon Musk's takeover, report says
Almost 900,000 users have deactivated their Twitter accounts since Elon Musk took over. That's according to analysis by Bot Sentinel, first reported by the MIT Technology Review. A further 497,000 accounts have been suspended in the days since Musk's takeover was finalized. An analysis of Twitter accounts suggests that more...
Elon Musk jokes to billionaires about overpaying for Twitter as he conducts mass layoffs
Elon Musk joked about overpaying for Twitter during a surprise appearance at a conference for wealthy people in New York City as his new social media company started mass layoffs. Speaking at the Baron Investment Conference, an annual extravaganza for well-heeled clients of Baron Capital, the billionaire enterprenuer admitted that...
Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back
Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
Elon Musk: Billionaire says he had had ‘no choice’ over firings as Twitter losing $4m per day
Elon Musk said he had “no choice” but to fire around 3,700 Twitter employees worldwide as the company is losing $4m per day. The billionaire took to Twitter to break his silence on the firings on Friday afternoon. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice...
Twitter is being sued by former employees for Elon Musk’s mass firing
Twitter is being sued in a class-action lawsuit filed by former employees laid off as part of a mass firing instigated by the company’s new owner, Elon Musk. The lawsuit alleges that the workers were not given enough notice of their firing in accordance with both the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) and California WARN Act. These acts require that companies give employees at least 60 days of advance notice before a mass firing takes place. California’s list of WARN Art notices, which is publicly available on the internet, shows no filing from Twitter as of October 31st.
Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull
Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
Elon Musk announces Twitter mass layoffs to begin Friday
The reduction, which will be delivered by email, comes as the new Twitter CEO was speculated to cut as much as 50% of staff
Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs, says company lost more than $4M per day, employees got severance packages
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk defended his severe cost-cutting efforts that resulted in layoffs across the company Friday by claiming the social media platform was losing more than $4 million per day and that impacted employees were given generous severance packages. "Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no...
Elon Musk: Sacked Twitter employees offered three-month payoff
Twitter employees who lost their jobs have been offered a three month payoff, according to Elon Musk, who said the company is losing more than 4.0 million US dollars (£3.5 million) a day. The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions as...
Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark
Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
‘I'm Out': Celebrities Are Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover
Some celebrities have decided to quit Twitter or take a break from the platform now that Elon Musk has taken over the social media site following his $44 billion acquisition of the company. Public figures in sports, music, movies, television and beyond are responding to several changes made by Twitter's...
Twitter to Delay Verification Changes Until After Midterm Elections, Report Says
Twitter will wait to introduce changes to its verification process and Twitter Blue subscription service until after the midterm elections, according to a report from The New York Times. Twitter will wait to introduce changes to its verification process and Twitter Blue subscription service until after the midterm elections, according...
Twitter Sued Amid Musk's Plans to Lay Off 50% of Employees
Elon Musk might be the new owner of the social media giant, Twitter Inc, but he sure isn’t getting off on the right footing. The company has recently been sued through a class action lawsuit that seeks to prohibit the firm from laying off over 50% of its staff as planned.
Elon Musk talks about Twitter layoffs, long-form text & "parody" accounts
Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk is arguably the most active person on the social network these days. He frequently posts new tweets with updates on what is happening at the company and what is there to come. Over the weekend, he announced multiple new features and changes for Twitter and also addressed the public regarding the ongoing mass layoff.
'The Expectation Is Literally To Work 24/7': Elon Musk Orders Twitter Staff To Work 84-Hour Weeks As 75% Of Employees Face Being Fired
Elon Musk has reportedly ordered his employees at Twitter to work upwards of 84 hours a week in an effort to reach newly implemented deadlines, RadarOnline.com has learned. The latest development comes just days after the 51-year-old billionaire officially took over as the popular social media platform’s CEO on Thursday.
Elon Musk’s Twitter layoffs leave whole teams gutted
Elon Musk has now purged roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500 employee base, leaving whole teams totally or near completely gutted, including those tasked with defending against election misinformation ahead of the US midterms next week, The Verge has learned. The areas of Twitter impacted the most by Musk’s cuts...
