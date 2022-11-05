Read full article on original website
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Fresno man contributes to ending the foster care to prison pipeline
Fresno resident, Blade Oestreich, has caught the eyes of The White House by taking to action to bring awareness to the issues young people face while in foster care and the juvenile justice system.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Band Showcase set for Wednesday at the Neighbor Bowl
Hanford’s three high schools are getting the band back together. The annual Hanford Band Showcase is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford. “At the showcase, you want to be your best. You’re showing all the hard work you’ve put in and you...
fresno.edu
New program aims to increase the qualifications of Kern County math, English teachers
A joint effort is preparing math and English teachers to increase their and bring the benefits of dual enrollment to Kern County high schools. The Central Valley Higher Education Consortium (CVHEC), Fresno Pacific University, National University and the Kern Regional K-16 Education Collaborative are combining to enroll Kern County teachers with single subject credentials into a new program leading to a master’s degree with dual-enrollment certification. Qualified teachers will receive scholarships to make their educational advancement possible.
Delano’s first ever Veterans Day Parade sees massive turnout
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans Day is less than a week away but that’s not stopping locals from celebrating our Kern troops a little bit early. Delano hosted its inaugural Veterans Day Parade with more than 60 entries. Delano parade organizers said more than 1,000 people came out to support our local troops. “We just […]
thesungazette.com
Evidence of Loss
Driving to Tulare last week to buy things not available in Lindsay, I began to realize that I did not feel connected to the land I was traveling over. I was coming down with my normal fall dust-in-the-air flu, so it might have been that my senses were impaired. But I have loved that drive for 30 years: the spread of farmland and canals along the road, the dairies and farmhouses still pretty much the same as when I first began to notice them. The eucalyptus windbreaks, the lone oaks in the fields and strung along canal banks. Tractors out discing the ground for fall planting of silage crops, the last of the nuts being hauled away. The land getting a brief rest, going silent. The magnificent view of the eternal Sierra on the trip home.
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford’s Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy earns big wins at nationals
After COVID-19 nearly forced Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy to close, organizers at the small-town gymnastic academy were uncertain about its future. For nearly two years the gymnastics academy struggled to keep their door open for gymnasts. The gymnastics academy is a gem for the South Valley community with gymnasts...
No place like home initiative approved in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that. “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
kingsriverlife.com
Q & A With Local Actor Eric Estep
Here at KRL we love to take our readers behind the scenes of local theatre. This week we are chatting with Fresno actor Eric Estep, who also happens to be in the upcoming CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre production of All Is Calm opening on November 12. KRL: Current day job,...
Local cookie vendor goes from tent to trailer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local cookie vendor recently upgraded from pop-up tents to a new trailer. Dad’s Cookies is a local cookie vendor whose owner, Lance Sanchez, has been baking cookies for over 20 years. Sanchez said the beginning of his business began over the pandemic when people started ordering cookies from him daily. […]
kingsriverlife.com
Animal Rescue of Fresno: Marshmallow & Goldie
On this last of dear October’s days. BOO! It’s Halloween again my friends, and tonight the streets will be filled with all kinds of creepy crawly things. Gigantic spiders lay in wait for unwary children, motion activated skeletons make the kiddies scream with glee, while ghosts and goblins float above the sidewalks in a spooky haze. Not only does Netflix offer up some mighty fine viewing, it also provides some amazing costume ideas for dressing up in one’s favorite weird and/or wacky character. I’m sure the cast of Stranger Things will make an appearance, along with the glamorous gowns of Bridgerton, and those hapless contestants of the ultra-gory Squid Games. “Red light, green light” will never be the same. By the time you read this, Halloween will be long gone, with nothing left but some scattered Snickers wrappers and fun-sized bags of M&M’s. We hardly get any Trick or Treaters at our house these days because ringing doorbells has been replaced with Trunk or Treat events. People hardly trust their neighbors anymore, let alone that decaying home down the block with the broken windows and darkened doorstep. Shiver. When I was growing up in the 70s, we never heard of horrible things like razors in apples or poisoned candy bars. We were warriors then, and blindly went from house to house, our bags slowly filling with sugar. I am sure that has absolutely nothing to do with my diabetes diagnosis.
thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health tries to stop financial bleeding
VISALIA – The covid-19 pandemic left the world in disarray and hospitals throughout the country bleeding red ink in their financials. In order to stop the bleeding, Kaweah Health has been forced to cut positions and units and find new ways to bring in revenue to clot the losses and sew up the damage.
thesungazette.com
Over a thousand ballots reissued throughout Tulare County
VISALIA – Over a thousand Tulare County residents have received incorrect ballots weeks before election day, an error felt across multiple counties in the state, but the Tulare County Elections Office is making sure to remedy the mistake. The Tulare County Elections Office reported an overall total of 1,341...
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: COVID Conundrum at SATF, Corcoran
Here at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility, Corcoran, F-yard, there haven’t been any cases of the COVID virus for some time. In fact, they. previously decided to clear out an entire section in a building on C-yard and keep it empty in order to use for quarantine cases, when and if any arise. Whenever a positive case occurred, they were sent to a single cell there (for 10 to 14 days) until they tested positive.
Fentanyl overdose prevention event faces roadblock at Sanger City Hall
Permit problems are stalling efforts by a local church to hold a fentanyl awareness and prevention event this weekend at Sanger City Park.
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
Former Fresno councilman 'frozen by fear' as friend attacked
Former Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines says he was frozen by fear and even lost consciousness briefly on the day he thought his longtime friend was going to kill him.
Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
getnews.info
EagleShield Pest Control of Fresno Highlights What Sets Them apart from Other Companies
Freston, CA – EagleShield Pest Control, in a website post, highlighted the attributes that set them apart from other pest control companies. The availability of variants is one of the most crucial aspects of pest control. Cockroaches in Clovis can be stubborn, and owing to the other different types of pests in California, a pest control company must be able to handle all the variants.
