Harborcreek Township, PA

Car collides with truck, sending it into pole

By Jordana Elder
 2 days ago

One person is injured after a two car accident.

The accident happened Friday night near the intersection of Buffalo Road and Saltsman Road in Harborcreek.

Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver

According to a witness, the driver of the car was making a left hand turn when the driver of a truck collided with them.

The crash caused the truck to go off the road and hit a pole.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

wtmj.com

Three die and three hurt after car runs stop sign

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (AP) — Three people died and three others were hurt after a driver ran a stop sign in southern Wisconsin. Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Falk said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center. Falk said that a southbound Nissan Maxima failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 11 before a Ford Escape smashed into the driver’s side of the car. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Nissan died at the scene. Falk said a passenger in the Ford and two passengers in the Nissan were taken to a hospital in Janesville with injuries.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wnynewsnow.com

Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
CBS Minnesota

43-year-old St. Paul woman dies in Wisconsin crash early Saturday morning

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Travel Maven

The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike

If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
BREEZEWOOD, PA
When do you have to stop for a school bus?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State leaders are reminding motorists about the laws regarding school buses and urging for safe driving. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania State Police, and other partners, highlighted annual school bus enforcement stats in a news conference on Monday, Nov. 7. The stats were from a school bus enforcement and education initiative […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Worker loses leg to loose cable in St. Paul accident

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man working in St. Paul lost his leg when he became entangled in a loose cable Wednesday.Officers say they responded to a report of a possible pedestrian versus vehicle at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon.Police say workers had a cable across the roadway and that vehicles were allowed to drive across the cable before installation.Investigators say they believe the cable became caught on a passing vehicle when the worker standing near the cable got caught as the cable stretched. The force of the cable pulled the man into the roadway and into the side of a pick-up truck, a report says. It is believed the tension in the wire severed the man's leg around the knee. He is expected to survive.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Lunar eclipse will happen late tonight

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A rare total lunar eclipse will happen tonight in northwest Pennsylvania.  At about 4 a.m. early Tuesday morning, the shadow of the earth will start to cover the moon.  The moon will become 50% covered by 4:45 a.m., with a total coverage beginning at 5:15 a.m. Total coverage will continue through 6:42 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nbc15.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
abc27.com

These vehicles are the most targeted catalytic converter thefts in Pennsylvania

(KTXL/WHTM) — Authorities say the number of catalytic converter thefts has exploded in recent years, with some vehicle models being targeted relentlessly. The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
BUFFALO, NY
Man arrested for firing shotgun at roommate in Millcreek

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Millcreek Police Department responded to a call of a gun firing inside a Millcreek residence. The incident happened on the 2300 block of West 32nd Street around noon on Nov. 3. According to the Millcreek Police, officers arrived and met with the victim who stated his roommate, Ronald Haggerty Jr., fired at him […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Million dollar Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is going to get bigger after no one was able to claim the massive $1.6 billion Powerball Saturday night, but there are a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, two tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

