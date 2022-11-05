Car collides with truck, sending it into pole
One person is injured after a two car accident.
The accident happened Friday night near the intersection of Buffalo Road and Saltsman Road in Harborcreek.Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
According to a witness, the driver of the car was making a left hand turn when the driver of a truck collided with them.
The crash caused the truck to go off the road and hit a pole.
At least one person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
