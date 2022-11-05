Car collides with truck, sending it into pole

One person is injured after a two car accident.

The accident happened Friday night near the intersection of Buffalo Road and Saltsman Road in Harborcreek.

According to a witness, the driver of the car was making a left hand turn when the driver of a truck collided with them.

The crash caused the truck to go off the road and hit a pole.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.