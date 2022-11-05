Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Related
WBTV
City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff pitch in on Habitat House build
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, several members of the City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff volunteered to help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Kannapolis. They spent the morning adding siding to the house. Volunteering were Jason Kincaid, George Nunez, Terry Campbell, Brandon Hawkins, Josh Creswell, Nakia Walker and Josh...
Gastonia’s FUSE District builds momentum as city leaders OK agreement
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia has approved development and incentives agreements for the next key piece of the city’s Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment District. At its meeting on Tuesday, Gastonia City Council approved agreements with Highline Partners, which is developing a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site at the FUSE District. The project, named Franklin Yards, is at 615 W. Franklin Blvd. and calls for hundreds of apartments, along with commercial space.
Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Salvation Army aims to provide a new center for people in the area to get help with a range of needs, from food and housing to mental health assistance. The program, called “One Stop,” is literally designed to be a one-stop shop for...
focusnewspaper.com
Habitat For Humanity Accepting Applications For Homeowners
Hickory – Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so,. you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley. Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood. Individuals who are accepted into the Homeownership Program will be taking on an affordable mortgage loan to purchase a Habitat home. Habitat homes are built to be safe, sturdy, and energy efficient.
Voters weigh in on $75 million bond for improvements in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A bond package worth tens of millions of dollars is on the ballot for voters in Gaston County, and local leaders say paying the price tag now will prevent a much higher price tag later on. The total bond package weighs in at about $75...
WFAE.org
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Health Foundation announces Lights of Love
Did you know cancer has been the leading cause of death in Iredell County for over a decade? Almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. To support those fighting, remember lives lost and celebrate battles won, the Iredell Health Foundation is hosting its first annual Lights of Love, benefiting the Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System. This event is a free community gathering to honor a caregiver or a loved one.
WBTV
Reports: Nearly 30% of North Carolinians voted early
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow is Election Day and so far, nearly 30% of North Carolinians have already voted. Here in Mecklenburg County, nearly 188,000 people voted early. The Board of Elections has approved nearly 16,000 absentee ballots, for a grand total of 203,765 early votes. According to the North...
WBTV
Students from Concord, Salisbury, part of Catawba College presentation “Songs for a New World”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Department of Theatre Arts will present Songs for a New World, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, in Hedrick Little Theatre on November 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 at 2:30 p.m. Catawba’s talented theatre...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program
Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
carolinacoastonline.com
Black GOP state House candidate files cease-and-desist over fake mugshot ad
The Republican candidate running for the NC House District 73 seat in Cabarrus County has filed two cease-and-desist letters against his Democratic opponent and her campaign, accusing her of running false ads against him. The original mailer and current TV ad depict Brian Echevarria with a fake mug shot, accusing...
whqr.org
Gaston mine would supply needed lithium, but neighbors fight it
There's a race on to mine lithium in the U.S. for electric vehicle batteries. It's part of the fight to slow global warming — and to some people a matter of national security. But to neighbors, a proposed mine in Gaston County is an impending environmental disaster. Piedmont Lithium...
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
scoopcharlotte.com
This Gorgeous New Myers Park Duet by Mills Eloge Is Our November House of the Month
Introducing Queens at Croydon just completed by Mills Eloge. This thoughtfully designed & refined duet carries the most desired Myers Park address. A curved arched entry & aluminum front door set the stage for this blend of timeless architecture & luxe features. 90 degree multi panel glass doors create seamless...
A preview of Tuesday's general election in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In North Carolina, voters will elect candidates to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the N.C. Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the General Assembly, among other judicial and local seats. Democrat Cheri Beasley is running for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican Ted...
Abandoned dogs found in outside kennel with no food, water in Davidson County; deputies looking for owner
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after animal control found two dogs left outside with no food or water. Deputies said they were told anonymously to do a welfare check at the home where the dogs were. They said they discovered two dogs Tuesday morning […]
WBTV
Former town manager, fire chief in Landis pleads guilty to $500,000 embezzlement from town
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Douglas Reed Linn, 63, the former fire chief and town manager for the Town of Landis in Rowan County entered a guilty plea to embezzlement charges on Thursday in Rowan County Superior Court. Linn pleaded guilty to six counts of embezzlement by a local charitable...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 4th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Comments / 0