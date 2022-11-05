ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

WBTV

City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff pitch in on Habitat House build

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, several members of the City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff volunteered to help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Kannapolis. They spent the morning adding siding to the house. Volunteering were Jason Kincaid, George Nunez, Terry Campbell, Brandon Hawkins, Josh Creswell, Nakia Walker and Josh...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Gastonia’s FUSE District builds momentum as city leaders OK agreement

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia has approved development and incentives agreements for the next key piece of the city’s Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment District. At its meeting on Tuesday, Gastonia City Council approved agreements with Highline Partners, which is developing a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site at the FUSE District. The project, named Franklin Yards, is at 615 W. Franklin Blvd. and calls for hundreds of apartments, along with commercial space.
GASTONIA, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Habitat For Humanity Accepting Applications For Homeowners

Hickory – Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so,. you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley. Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood. Individuals who are accepted into the Homeownership Program will be taking on an affordable mortgage loan to purchase a Habitat home. Habitat homes are built to be safe, sturdy, and energy efficient.
HICKORY, NC
WFAE.org

Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Health Foundation announces Lights of Love

Did you know cancer has been the leading cause of death in Iredell County for over a decade? Almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. To support those fighting, remember lives lost and celebrate battles won, the Iredell Health Foundation is hosting its first annual Lights of Love, benefiting the Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System. This event is a free community gathering to honor a caregiver or a loved one.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Reports: Nearly 30% of North Carolinians voted early

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow is Election Day and so far, nearly 30% of North Carolinians have already voted. Here in Mecklenburg County, nearly 188,000 people voted early. The Board of Elections has approved nearly 16,000 absentee ballots, for a grand total of 203,765 early votes. According to the North...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program

Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end

This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
LEXINGTON, NC

